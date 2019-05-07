Mahindra XUV300 Crosses 26,000 Bookings In India

Mahindra & Mahindra Ltd. announced that the XUV300 has crossed 26,000 bookings, since its launch in February this year. In April, the XUV300 also became the second-highest selling sub-4 metre SUV brand in India. Among its 3 variants, the top end variant has seen the maximum demand and accounts for 70% of the overall bookings. The petrol variant, equipped with a 1.2 L turbo-petrol that offers best-in-segment performance, continues to gain traction and now accounts for a substantial share of XUV300 sales.Commenting on the milestone, Veejay Ram Nakra, Chief of Sales & Marketing, Automotive Division, Mahindra & Mahindra Ltd. said, “We are thrilled with the XUV300 receiving over 26,000 bookings in just over two months since its launch. Consumers are finding the XUV300 to be an exciting and comprehensive package that offers thrilling performance, first-in-segment safety features and head-turning design, which is reflected in these impressive booking numbers. It is also encouraging to see that a substantial number of bookings are for the petrol variant. As a customer-centric organization, we are constantly working to keep the waiting period at a minimum and to get our customers their XUV300s as soon as possible. I am sure that the XUV300 brand will grow from strength to strength in the years to come.”The XUV300 shares its platform with the SsangYong Tivoli which is a globally successful product with sales over 2.6 lakh units in 50+ countries since 2015. The Tivoli has also received multiple safety and ergonomic awards including a Grade 1 safety award from the 2015 KNCAP (Korean New Car Assessment Program), automotive safety test.