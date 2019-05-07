English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada தமிழ் Tamil മലയാളംMalayalam తెలుగుTELUGU ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu
Mahindra XUV300 Crosses 26,000 Bookings In India
In April, the XUV300 also became the second-highest selling sub-4 metre SUV brand in India.
In April, the XUV300 also became the second-highest selling sub-4 metre SUV brand in India.
Loading...
Mahindra & Mahindra Ltd. announced that the XUV300 has crossed 26,000 bookings, since its launch in February this year. In April, the XUV300 also became the second-highest selling sub-4 metre SUV brand in India. Among its 3 variants, the top end variant has seen the maximum demand and accounts for 70% of the overall bookings. The petrol variant, equipped with a 1.2 L turbo-petrol that offers best-in-segment performance, continues to gain traction and now accounts for a substantial share of XUV300 sales.
Commenting on the milestone, Veejay Ram Nakra, Chief of Sales & Marketing, Automotive Division, Mahindra & Mahindra Ltd. said, “We are thrilled with the XUV300 receiving over 26,000 bookings in just over two months since its launch. Consumers are finding the XUV300 to be an exciting and comprehensive package that offers thrilling performance, first-in-segment safety features and head-turning design, which is reflected in these impressive booking numbers. It is also encouraging to see that a substantial number of bookings are for the petrol variant. As a customer-centric organization, we are constantly working to keep the waiting period at a minimum and to get our customers their XUV300s as soon as possible. I am sure that the XUV300 brand will grow from strength to strength in the years to come.”
The XUV300 shares its platform with the SsangYong Tivoli which is a globally successful product with sales over 2.6 lakh units in 50+ countries since 2015. The Tivoli has also received multiple safety and ergonomic awards including a Grade 1 safety award from the 2015 KNCAP (Korean New Car Assessment Program), automotive safety test.
Commenting on the milestone, Veejay Ram Nakra, Chief of Sales & Marketing, Automotive Division, Mahindra & Mahindra Ltd. said, “We are thrilled with the XUV300 receiving over 26,000 bookings in just over two months since its launch. Consumers are finding the XUV300 to be an exciting and comprehensive package that offers thrilling performance, first-in-segment safety features and head-turning design, which is reflected in these impressive booking numbers. It is also encouraging to see that a substantial number of bookings are for the petrol variant. As a customer-centric organization, we are constantly working to keep the waiting period at a minimum and to get our customers their XUV300s as soon as possible. I am sure that the XUV300 brand will grow from strength to strength in the years to come.”
The XUV300 shares its platform with the SsangYong Tivoli which is a globally successful product with sales over 2.6 lakh units in 50+ countries since 2015. The Tivoli has also received multiple safety and ergonomic awards including a Grade 1 safety award from the 2015 KNCAP (Korean New Car Assessment Program), automotive safety test.
Loading...
Next Story Next Story
Also Watch
Also Watch
-
Realme 3 Pro Review: Xiaomi Gets Solid Competition
-
Tuesday 23 April , 2019
First Look Review: Hyundai Venue
-
Wednesday 24 April , 2019
Interview: Pavan Shetty, Director, Porsche India at PWRS
-
Thursday 25 April , 2019
Classic '90s Games on Android: Fall Back on Dangerous Dave and Prince 3D When You Get Bored of PUBG Mobile
-
Monday 08 April , 2019
Suzuki Hayabusa Review
Realme 3 Pro Review: Xiaomi Gets Solid Competition
Tuesday 23 April , 2019 First Look Review: Hyundai Venue
Wednesday 24 April , 2019 Interview: Pavan Shetty, Director, Porsche India at PWRS
Thursday 25 April , 2019 Classic '90s Games on Android: Fall Back on Dangerous Dave and Prince 3D When You Get Bored of PUBG Mobile
Monday 08 April , 2019 Suzuki Hayabusa Review
Live TV
Recommended For You
- Erica Fernandes Spends Her Birthday with Kasautii Zindagii Kay Co-star Parth Samthaan in Mussoorie
- 'Who's That RCB Girl?' Hunting Down Women You Saw on TV is Plain Stalker Behaviour
- Avengers Endgame Star Chris Evans Surprises Everyone at High School Reunion
- Zender-lla! Zendaya Just Recreated a Fairytale Moment at the MET Gala 2019
- Air India Goof Up $300,000 Transaction, Transfers Fund to Nigeria Instead of US Firm
Photogallery
Loading...
Countdown To Elections Results
- 01 d
- 12 h
- 38 m
- 09 s
To Assembly Elections 2018 Results