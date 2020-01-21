Take the pledge to vote

For a better tommorow#AajSawaroApnaKal

  • I agree to receive emails from News18

  • I promise to vote in this year's elections no matter what the odds are.

  • Please check above checkbox.

    SUBMIT

Thank you for
taking the pledge

Vote responsibly as each vote counts
and makes a diffrence

Disclaimer:

Issued in public interest by HDFC Life. HDFC Life Insurance Company Limited (Formerly HDFC Standard Life Insurance Company Limited) (“HDFC Life”). CIN: L65110MH2000PLC128245, IRDAI Reg. No. 101 . The name/letters "HDFC" in the name/logo of the company belongs to Housing Development Finance Corporation Limited ("HDFC Limited") and is used by HDFC Life under an agreement entered into with HDFC Limited. ARN EU/04/19/13618
An initiative by &
English हिन्दी বাংলা मराठी ગુજરાતી ಕನ್ನಡ தமிழ் മലയാളം తెలుగు ਪੰਜਾਬੀ اردو অসমীয়া ଓଡ଼ିଆ
English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada தமிழ் Tamil മലയാളംMalayalam తెలుగుTELUGU ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu ଓଡ଼ିଆ Odia
follow us on
reach us on app store
Auto
News18 » Auto
1-min read

Mahindra XUV300 Gets 5-Star Crash Test Safety Rating from Global NCAP: Watch Video

The Mahindra XUV300 joins the Tata Nexon and the Tata Altroz, to be the third 5-star rated Indian car. However, the Mahindra XUV300 has scored the maximum points amongst the 5-star rated cars.

News18.com

Updated:January 21, 2020, 6:53 PM IST
facebookTwitter Pocket whatsapp
Mahindra XUV300 Gets 5-Star Crash Test Safety Rating from Global NCAP: Watch Video
The Mahindra XUV300 has received a 5-star crash test safety rating. (Photo: Global NCAP)

The Mahindra XUV300 compact-SUV has been awarded the highest 5-Star safety rating by global safety watchdog Global NCAP. With this recognition, the XUV300 becomes the third Indian vehicle to score the highest rating in crash tests and also, the highest point scorer among all the 5-Star rated cars tested so far by Global NCAP. These cars include the Tata Nexon and the Tata Altroz.

The Mahindra XUV300 has also become the first Indian vehicle to score a 4-Star child safety rating. It is noteworthy that side-impact performance is a pre-requisite for a 5-Star safety rating, and the XUV300 side-impact performance has been one of the best among all 5-star rated cars.

WATCH VIDEO:

 

Commenting on this achievement, Rajan Wadhera, President-Automotive, Mahindra & Mahindra Ltd. said, “This is a proud moment for Mahindra as the 5-Star rating reiterates our unstinted commitment towards safety. Today’s conscious buyers’ rate safety as a top priority while making their purchase decision and we have designed the XUV300 to be one of the safest vehicles in India. I am sure that this recognition will further spur us as well as the Indian automotive industry to achieve similar safety standards for the entire range of vehicles on Indian roads”.

The Mahindra XUV300 gets several safety features including 7 airbags, disc brakes on all four wheels, front parking sensors and heated ORVMs, on the top-spec variants. The official Global NCAP test for the Mahindra XUV300 was conducted in Germany recently.

Get the best of News18 delivered to your inbox - subscribe to News18 Daybreak. Follow News18.com on Twitter, Instagram, Facebook, Telegram, TikTok and on YouTube, and stay in the know with what's happening in the world around you – in real time.
| Edited by: Manav Sinha
Read full article
Next Story
Next Story

facebookTwitter Pocket whatsapp

Live TV

Recommended For You

Photogallery

Countdown To Elections Results
To Assembly Elections 2018 Results
Madhya Pradesh | Rajasthan | Telangana | Chhattisgarh | Mizoram