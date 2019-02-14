Mahindra XUV300 India Launch Live: Price, Features and More - As it Happened

The Mahindra XUV300 has been launched in India at a starting price tag of Rs 7.9 lakh (ex-showroom) for the base-spec W4 variant with a petrol engine option.
Mahindra XUV300 has been launched in India at a starting price tag of Rs 7.9 lakh (ex-showroom). The Mahindra XUV300 has managed to create a lot of excitement in the Indian market and as a result, there is a lot of expectations around the SUV. The Mahindra XUV300 will compete against the likes of the Maruti Suzuki Vitara Brezza. The XUV300 will be manufactured at Mahindra's manufacturing facility at Nasik and if the recent launches by Mahindra are anything to go by, then the XUV300 is sure to be priced aggressively and that they did.
The Mahindra XUV300 shares its platform with the SsangYong Tivoli which is a globally successful product, which has managed to sell over 2.6 lakh vehicles in over 50 countries since its launch in 2015. The Tivoli has also received multiple safety and ergonomic awards including a Grade 1 safety award from the 2015 KNCAP (Korean New Car Assessment Program), automotive safety test. While the Mahindra XUV300 is based on the Tivoli, the compact SUV receives several changes both in terms of designs as well as the features on offer - almost making a brand new car by its own.
Here’s how the base variant of the #MahindraXUV300 stacks up against the base variants of the Maruti Suzuki Brezza and Ford EcoSport. @MahindraXUV300 pic.twitter.com/XxQwAOQOsF— News18 Auto (@News18Auto) February 14, 2019
Here it is! The prices for the #MahindraXUV300 in India. @Mahindra_Auto @MahindraXUV300 pic.twitter.com/1yQY3RfUjW— News18 Auto (@News18Auto) February 14, 2019
.@Mahindra_Auto has increased the #XUV300’s wheel track, retuned the steering system and suspension. pic.twitter.com/Ru2pgDgYD6— News18 Auto (@News18Auto) February 14, 2019
Both petrol and diesel engines used in the #MahindraXUV300 have been developed by @Mahindra_Auto. @anandmahindra pic.twitter.com/AEQwYZUnht— News18 Auto (@News18Auto) February 14, 2019
Mahindra XUV300. (Image: Mahindra)
We covered the launch of the Mahindra XUV300 LIVE with continuous updates about the features, specifications, Mahindra's plans for the XUV300 along with the price announcement as well. You can watch the event as it happened below.
WATCH THE LAUNCH OF THE MAHINDRA XUV300 LIVE HERE:
