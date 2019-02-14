English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada தமிழ் Tamil മലയാളംMalayalam తెలుగుTELUGU ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu
Mahindra XUV300 India Launch Live: Price, Features and More - As it Happened

News18.com | February 14, 2019, 1:15 PM IST
Mahindra XUV300 has been launched in India at a starting price tag of Rs 7.9 lakh (ex-showroom). The Mahindra XUV300 has managed to create a lot of excitement in the Indian market and as a result, there is a lot of expectations around the SUV. The Mahindra XUV300 will compete against the likes of the Maruti Suzuki Vitara Brezza. The XUV300 will be manufactured at Mahindra's manufacturing facility at Nasik and if the recent launches by Mahindra are anything to go by, then the XUV300 is sure to be priced aggressively and that they did.

The Mahindra XUV300 shares its platform with the SsangYong Tivoli which is a globally successful product, which has managed to sell over 2.6 lakh vehicles in over 50 countries since its launch in 2015. The Tivoli has also received multiple safety and ergonomic awards including a Grade 1 safety award from the 2015 KNCAP (Korean New Car Assessment Program), automotive safety test. While the Mahindra XUV300 is based on the Tivoli, the compact SUV receives several changes both in terms of designs as well as the features on offer - almost making a brand new car by its own.
Feb 14, 2019 1:11 pm (IST)
Mahindra XUV300 Launched at Rs 7.9 Lakh in India

The Mahindra XUV300 has been launched in India at a starting price tag of Rs 7.9 lakh (ex-showroom) for the base-spec W4 variant with a petrol engine option.

Feb 14, 2019 1:11 pm (IST)

Thank you for joining us for the live blog. Make sure you check out the launch story, detailed image gallery and the first drive review of the Mahindra XUV300.

Feb 14, 2019 1:06 pm (IST)
Feb 14, 2019 1:05 pm (IST)

The launch of the new Mahindra XUV300 has concluded. Make sure you check out our first drive review of the new XUV300.

Feb 14, 2019 1:04 pm (IST)

The optional pack available for the top-spec W8 variant has been priced at Rs 1.19 lakh.

Feb 14, 2019 1:03 pm (IST)

Mahindra confirms that the Automatic transmission variant of the XUV300 will be launched soon.

Feb 14, 2019 1:01 pm (IST)

Here is the detailed pricing of the new Mahindra XUV300 (all prices ex-showroom) - 

PETROL - 

W4 - Rs 7.9 Lakh

W6 - Rs 8.75 Lakh

W8 - Rs 10.25 Lakh

DIESEL - 

W4 - Rs 8.49 Lakh

W6 - Rs 9.3 Lakh

W8 - Rs 10.8 Lakh

Feb 14, 2019 12:59 pm (IST)
Feb 14, 2019 12:44 pm (IST)

The Mahindra XUV300 has been launched at a starting price tag of 7.9 lakh for the base W4 variant with a petrol engine option.

Feb 14, 2019 12:43 pm (IST)

Dual-tone colour options to be available as well. The colour combinations to be available in a red and white colour and a blue and white colour option. 

Feb 14, 2019 12:42 pm (IST)

The Mahindra XUV300 to come in six colour options.

Feb 14, 2019 12:42 pm (IST)

knee and curtain airbags, leatherette interiors, front parking sensors and the 17-inch diamond cut alloy wheels to be available as an optional pack for the top-spec W8 variant of the Mahindra XUV300.

Feb 14, 2019 12:41 pm (IST)

The base W4 variant of the Mahindra XUV300 to come with dual airbags as standard. 

Feb 14, 2019 12:41 pm (IST)

As compared to the competition, the Mahindra XUV300 promises better space, performance, features and a better design - claims Mahindra.

Feb 14, 2019 12:40 pm (IST)

We want to give safety, performance and features right from the entry-level variant - says Mahindra.

Feb 14, 2019 12:40 pm (IST)

The exterior of the vehicle has been designed to give the car an SUV-styled 'Cheetah'-inspired look.

Feb 14, 2019 12:39 pm (IST)

Wide rear seat, wide track and a long wheelbase have been given to the Mahindra XUV300 to help it have a comfortable cabin for its passengers.

 
Feb 14, 2019 12:38 pm (IST)

When it comes to the interiors of the Mahindra XUV300, the focus was to provide maximum passenger comfort.

Feb 14, 2019 12:38 pm (IST)
Feb 14, 2019 12:37 pm (IST)

Seatbelt reminders for all passengers will be available in the new XUV300.

Feb 14, 2019 12:37 pm (IST)

Mahindra also says that the XUV300 is the first in the segment to come with dual-zone climate control for the front passengers and the outside rearview mirrors will come with in-built defoggers as well. 

Feb 14, 2019 12:36 pm (IST)

The steering wheel will come with adjustable sensitivity by offering the driver a choice of three driving modes.

Feb 14, 2019 12:36 pm (IST)

Mahindra has tuned the XUV300 for efficient high-speed braking. The company also claims that the SUV will come with front parking sensors to allow for more comfortable parking abilites. 

Feb 14, 2019 12:34 pm (IST)

The XUV300 will come with both Petrol and Diesel engine options and will deliver thrilling, fun-to-drive performance. The new model will offer segment-leading torque of 300 Nm for the 1.5L Diesel engine & 200 Nm for the 1.2L Petrol engine. - Says Mahindra

Feb 14, 2019 12:33 pm (IST)

The diesel engine comes with a whopping 300 NM of torque delivery which is one of the best in segment. As for the petrol engine, that makes 200 Nm of torque.

Feb 14, 2019 12:32 pm (IST)

There are two engine options available for the XUV300. They have been tuned for low-end torque and promise low NVH levels. 

Feb 14, 2019 12:31 pm (IST)

As per Mahindra, there are a total of 25 safety features on board the XUV300.

Feb 14, 2019 12:31 pm (IST)

The XUV300 comes with several features like Hill Hold Assist, Rollover Mitigation system along with Anti-lock Braking system and ESP.

Feb 14, 2019 12:30 pm (IST)
Feb 14, 2019 12:30 pm (IST)

The Mahindra XUV300 comes with seven airbags and gets disc brakes on all four wheels.

Mahindra XUV300. (Image: Mahindra)

We covered the launch of the Mahindra XUV300 LIVE with continuous updates about the features, specifications, Mahindra's plans for the XUV300 along with the price announcement as well. You can watch the event as it happened below.

WATCH THE LAUNCH OF THE MAHINDRA XUV300 LIVE HERE:



