Mahindra XUV300 is the 1st Indian Car to Receive Global NCAP’s Safer Choice Award

Mahindra and Mahindra, part of the $20.7 billion Mahindra Group, announced that its compact SUV, the XUV300 received Global NCAP’s ‘Safer Choice’ award for being the safest car in India. The XUV300 is also the first-ever car in India to receive this award. This prestigious accolade is only available to automakers achieving the highest levels of safety performance for cars sold in India. Global NCAP has completed safety assessments on more than thirty-eight vehicles between 2014 and 2020, and amongst them, Mahindra XUV300 is the first-ever Indian car which has achieved “Safer Choice” award as part of the #SaferCarsForIndia campaign.

Last month the Mahindra XUV300 achieved a 5-Star Global NCAP rating for adult occupant protection and First-in-India 4-Star rating for child occupant protection. It has the highest combined occupant safety rating for any car tested in Global NCAP’s #SaferCarsForIndia campaign till date. In addition to 5-star requirements, the Global NCAP’s Safer Choice Award demands a higher level of safety through compliance to both Pedestrian and Electronic Stability Control performance requirements, which the Mahindra XUV300 has met. Most importantly, the XUV300 has demonstrated highest level of safety of global standards and in some cases has even exceeded safety standards typically offered by car manufacturers of developed countries.



According to David Ward, CEO and President of Global NCAP, “This is a historic moment for Mahindra and the Indian auto industry, marking a tipping point in vehicle safety performance for the country. After setting our ‘Safer Choice’ Award challenge in 2018 it is deeply satisfying to see an Indian automaker taking a lead on safety in this way.”

Commenting on this achievement, Rajan Wadhera, President-Automotive, Mahindra and Mahindra Ltd. said: “This is a proud moment for Mahindra as the XUV300 receives Global NCAP’s ‘Safer Choice’ award for being the safest car in India, an accolade only available to automakers achieving the highest levels of safety performance for cars sold in the country. Mahindra XUV300 is the first-ever car to score 5 stars for adult occupant rating & a 4 star Global NCAP child occupant protection rating, thereby qualifying for and winning the “Safer Choice” award. I am sure that this recognition, will further spur us, to achieve the highest safety for our entire range of vehicles.”

The Mahindra XUV300's safety features include 7 airbags, disc brakes on all 4 wheels, front parking sensors and heated ORVMs. The XUV300 has established a new benchmark in terms of vehicle safety in India having been awarded a 5-star rating by Global NCAP, the umbrella body of consumer car safety testing bodies. The official Global NCAP test for the Mahindra XUV300 was conducted in Germany recently.

Safer Choice Awards and Safer Cars for India Campaign: Global NCAP launched the ‘Safer Choice’ Award challenge at the Delhi Auto Expo in 2018. To qualify for the award a car model must meet all of the following requirements:



* The model must achieve a 5-star score for Adult Occupant Protection in accordance with the latest version of the Global NCAP New Market Test protocol.



* The model must achieve at least a 4-star result in Child Occupant Protection in accordance with the latest version of the Global NCAP New Market Test protocol.



* The model must oﬀer Electronic Stability Control (ESC) and meet performance requirements according to United Nations Regulations UN13H, UN140 or GTR9. Where optional, ESC must be available on all the model variants, sold separately without any ‘bundling’ with other features, and as from 2 years onwards must be a standard ﬁt to at least 20 per cent of the sales volume in the country.



* The model must meet Pedestrian Protection requirements according to United Nations Regulations UN127 or GTR9. which must be validated on market units at a Global NCAP designated testing laboratory.



* Conformity with all of these requirements must be validated at a Global NCAP designated laboratory and by the provision of type approval certiﬁcates where applicable.

The #SaferCarsForIndia campaign was launched by Global NCAP in 2014 with the objective of promoting safer vehicles in the country. Between 2014 and 2020 Global NCAP has completed more than thirty-eight safety assessments which have acted as an important catalyst in the safety improvement of Indian cars.