Mahindra XUV300 is the Safest India-Made Car, Receives 5-Star Crash Test Rating from Global NCAP
The Mahindra XUV300 joins the Tata Nexon and the Tata Altroz, to be the third 5-star rated Indian car. However, the Mahindra XUV300 has scored the maximum points amongst the 5-star rated cars.
The Mahindra XUV300 has received a 5-star crash test safety rating. (Photo: Global NCAP)
The Mahindra XUV300 compact-SUV has been awarded the highest 5-Star safety rating by global safety watchdog Global NCAP. With this recognition, the XUV300 becomes the third Indian vehicle to score the highest rating in crash tests and also, the highest point scorer among all the 5-Star rated cars tested so far by Global NCAP. These cars include the Tata Nexon and the Tata Altroz.
The Mahindra XUV300 has also become the first Indian vehicle to score a 4-Star child safety rating. It is noteworthy that side-impact performance is a pre-requisite for a 5-Star safety rating, and the XUV300 side-impact performance has been one of the best among all 5-star rated cars.
WATCH VIDEO:
Commenting on this achievement, Rajan Wadhera, President-Automotive, Mahindra & Mahindra Ltd. said, “This is a proud moment for Mahindra as the 5-Star rating reiterates our unstinted commitment towards safety. Today’s conscious buyers’ rate safety as a top priority while making their purchase decision and we have designed the XUV300 to be one of the safest vehicles in India. I am sure that this recognition will further spur us as well as the Indian automotive industry to achieve similar safety standards for the entire range of vehicles on Indian roads”.
The Mahindra XUV300 gets several safety features including 7 airbags, disc brakes on all four wheels, front parking sensors and heated ORVMs, on the top-spec variants. The official Global NCAP test for the Mahindra XUV300 was conducted in Germany recently.
