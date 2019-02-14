Mahindra XUV300 Launch Live: Price, Features, Specifications and More

Mahindra XUV300 First Drive Review - Can It Make the Maruti Suzuki Vitara Brezza Nervous?
With the launch of XUV300 on 14th February, Mahindra will join the compact SUV club of India having cars like Maruti Suzuki Vitara Brezza to Hyundai Creta.
The #MahindraXUV300 will complete with the likes of the Maruti Suzuki Brezza and Ford EcoSport in India. @Mahindra_Auto pic.twitter.com/KUTpeQWEap— News18 Auto (@News18Auto) February 14, 2019
With the launch of XUV300 on 14th February, Mahindra will join the compact SUV club of India having cars like Maruti Suzuki Vitara Brezza to Hyundai Creta.
We’re at the launch of the #MahindraXUV300, stay tuned for more updates! @Mahindra_Auto @anandmahindra pic.twitter.com/Z6H7IfWa5F— News18 Auto (@News18Auto) February 14, 2019
|13 Feb, 2019 | Quadrangular Series in Oman
|IRE
|vs
|OMA
|159/5
20.0 overs
|/
overs
|13 Feb, 2019 | Quadrangular Series in Oman
|SCO
|vs
|NED
|153/7
20.0 overs
|154/3
19.5 overs
|13 Feb, 2019 | Bangladesh in New Zealand
|BAN
|vs
|NZ
|232/10
48.5 overs
|233/2
44.3 overs
|10 Feb, 2019 | India in New Zealand
|NZ
|vs
|IND
|212/4
20.0 overs
|208/6
20.0 overs
|09 - 13 Feb, 2019 | The Wisden Trophy
|ENG
|vs
|WI
|277/10
101.5 overs
|154/10
47.2 overs