English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada தமிழ் Tamil മലയാളംMalayalam తెలుగుTELUGU ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu
follow us on
reach us on app store
LIVE NOW
auto-refresh

Mahindra XUV300 Launch Live: Price, Features, Specifications and More

News18.com | February 14, 2019, 12:05 PM IST
facebook Twitter google skype whatapps
Mahindra XUV300 is set to be launched in India today and will be Mahindra's another go at the compact SUV segment in India. The Mahindra XUV300 has managed to create a lot of excitement in the Indian market and as a result, there are a lot of expectations around the SUV. Once launched, the Mahindra XUV300 will compete against the likes of the Maruti Suzuki Vitara Brezza. The XUV300 will be manufactured at Mahindra's manufacturing facility at Nasik and if the recent launches by Mahindra are anything to go by, then the XUV300 is sure to be priced aggressively.

The Mahindra XUV300 shares its platform with the SsangYong Tivoli which is a globally successful product, which has managed to sell over 2.6 lakh vehicles in over 50 countries since its launch in 2015. The Tivoli has also received multiple safety and ergonomic awards including a Grade 1 safety award from the 2015 KNCAP (Korean New Car Assessment Program), automotive safety test. While the Mahindra XUV300 is based on the Tivoli, the compact SUV receives several changes both in terms of designs as well as the features on offer - almost making a brand new car by its own.
Read More
Feb 14, 2019 12:05 pm (IST)
Feb 14, 2019 11:58 am (IST)
Mahindra XUV300 First Drive Review - Can It Make the Maruti Suzuki Vitara Brezza Nervous?

With the launch of XUV300 on 14th February, Mahindra will join the compact SUV club of India having cars like Maruti Suzuki Vitara Brezza to Hyundai Creta.

Feb 14, 2019 11:57 am (IST)

Recently, we got our hands on the upcoming Mahindra XUV300 before it's launch and here's what we thought about it. Check out our first drive review.

Feb 14, 2019 11:55 am (IST)
Mahindra XUV300 Launch Live: Price, Features, Specifications and More
Mahindra XUV300. (Image: Mahindra)

We will be covering the launch of the Mahindra XUV300 LIVE with continuous updates about the features, specifications, Mahindra's plans for the XUV300 along with the price announcement as well.

WATCH THE LAUNCH OF THE MAHINDRA XUV300 LIVE HERE:



Catch the Biggest Newsmakers and the Biggest Newsbreaks on CNN-News18, your favourite English TV news channel. Keep watching CNN-News18 at just 50 Paise per Month. Contact your cable /DTH operator Now!
*Rental / capacity fee of Rs.130/- as charged by cable / DTH operator may apply. **GST extra.
  • 13 Feb, 2019 | Quadrangular Series in Oman
    IRE vs OMA
    159/5
    20.0 overs
    		 /
    overs
    Ireland beat Oman by 15 runs
    Full Scorecard
  • 13 Feb, 2019 | Quadrangular Series in Oman
    SCO vs NED
    153/7
    20.0 overs
    		 154/3
    19.5 overs
    Netherlands beat Scotland by 7 wickets
    Full Scorecard
  • 13 Feb, 2019 | Bangladesh in New Zealand
    BAN vs NZ
    232/10
    48.5 overs
    		 233/2
    44.3 overs
    New Zealand beat Bangladesh by 8 wickets
    Full Scorecard
  • 10 Feb, 2019 | India in New Zealand
    NZ vs IND
    212/4
    20.0 overs
    		 208/6
    20.0 overs
    New Zealand beat India by 4 runs
    Full Scorecard
  • 09 - 13 Feb, 2019 | The Wisden Trophy
    ENG vs WI
    277/10
    101.5 overs
    		 154/10
    47.2 overs
    England beat West Indies by 232 runs
    Full Scorecard
Countdown To Elections Results
To Assembly Elections 2018 Results
Madhya Pradesh | Rajasthan | Telangana | Chhattisgarh | Mizoram