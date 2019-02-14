English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada தமிழ் Tamil മലയാളംMalayalam తెలుగుTELUGU ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu
Mahindra XUV300 Launched at Rs 7.9 Lakh in India
The Mahindra XUV300 has been launched in India at a starting price tag of Rs 7.9 lakh (ex-showroom) for the base-spec W4 variant with a petrol engine option. Will offer dual airbags as standard.
Mahindra XUV300. (Image: Arjit Garg/ News18.com)
The Mahindra XUV300 has been launched in India at a starting price tag of Rs 7.9 Lakh (ex-showroom).
Here is the detailed pricing of the new Mahindra XUV300 (all prices ex-showroom) -
PETROL -
W4 - Rs 7.9 Lakh
W6 - Rs 8.75 Lakh
W8 - Rs 10.25 Lakh
DIESEL -
W4 - Rs 8.49 Lakh
W6 - Rs 9.3 Lakh
W8 - Rs 10.8 Lakh
You can check out the live updates from their launch event here.
The XUV300 shares its platform with the SsangYong Tivoli which is a globally successful product that has sold over 2.6 lakh vehicles in 50+ countries since its launch in 2015. The Tivoli has also received multiple safety and ergonomic awards including a Grade 1 safety award from the 2015 KNCAP (Korean New Car Assessment Program), automotive safety test. The XUV300 will be manufactured at the company's manufacturing facility at Nasik. According to multiple media reports, the XUV300 is also expected to get an AMT gearbox soon. The Mahindra XUV300 will compete against the likes of Maruti Suzuki Vitara Brezza and Hyundai Creta.
Also Read: Mahindra XUV300 First Drive Review
The new XUV300 carries forward the characteristics of the XUV500 with its cheetah-inspired design and advanced technology features. The XUV300 's headlamps integrate with the fog lamps forming a Cheetah-like tear-duct, while the pronounced wheel arches are inspired from the muscular haunches of the Cheetah. Furthermore, its dual-LED DRLs and LED tail lamps, give the upcoming SUV from a Mahindra signature style.
WATCH VIDEO:
Under the hood, Mahindra XUV300 will have both petrol and diesel engine options with a torque of 300 Nm for Diesel & 200 Nm for Petrol engines. The engines will come mated to a 6-speed transmission. The car will have 3 variants (W4, W6 & W8 ) and 1 optional pack (W8 (O). Features like Airbags, ABS, Disc Brakes on all four wheels, 6 Speed Transmission, LED tail lamps, all 4 Power windows, etc., will be standard across all variants. In addition, the XUV300 option pack variant – W8 (O) - would have additional technology and safety features.
Don't Miss: Mahindra XUV300 Detailed Image Gallery
