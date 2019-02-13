Mahindra XUV300 Launching Tomorrow, AMT Gearbox to Come Soon

Mahindra XUV300 competes in the compact SUV space. (Image: Arjit Garg/ News18.com)

Mahindra is set to launch its much-anticipated XUV300 compact SUV on February 14. The XUV300 shares its platform with the SsangYong Tivoli which is a globally successful product that has sold over 2.6 lakh vehicles in 50+ countries since its launch in 2015. The Tivoli has also received multiple safety and ergonomic awards including a Grade 1 safety award from the 2015 KNCAP (Korean New Car Assessment Program), automotive safety test. The XUV300 will be manufactured at the company's manufacturing facility at Nasik. According to multiple media reports, the XUV300 is also expected to get an AMT gearbox soon, however, there is no official confirmation just yet. When launched, the Mahindra XUV300 will compete against the likes of Maruti Suzuki Vitara Brezza and Hyundai Creta. Since Mahindra products have been priced aggressively in the past, the XUV300 is expected to follow suit in this regard.The new XUV300 carries forward the characteristics of the XUV500 with its cheetah-inspired design and advanced technology features. The XUV300 's headlamps integrate with the fog lamps forming a Cheetah-like tear-duct, while the pronounced wheel arches are inspired from the muscular haunches of the Cheetah. Furthermore, its dual-LED DRLs and LED tail lamps, give the upcoming SUV from a Mahindra signature style.Under the hood, Mahindra XUV300 will have both petrol and diesel engine options with torque of 300 Nm for Diesel & 200 Nm for Petrol engines. The engines will come mated to a 6-speed transmission. The car will have 3 variants (W4, W6 & W8 ) and 1 optional pack (W8 (O). Features like Airbags, ABS, Disc Brakes on all four wheels, 6 Speed Transmission, LED tail lamps, all 4 Power windows, etc., will be standard across all variants. In addition, the XUV300 option pack variant – W8 (O) - would have additional technology and safety features.