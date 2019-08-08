Mahindra XUV300 Replaces Bolero as the Company's Best-Selling Model

New entrants in the Indian automotive market have created quite a stir in monthly-sales of July 2019. In the compact SUV segment, the Hyundai Venue shone by taking the lead position while the Mahindra XUV300 rose to the third position below the Maruti Suzuki Vitara Brezza. For a long time, Bolero took a strong stand to be the linchpin model for the Mahindra which took a rather interesting turn in this month's sales.

Mahindra sold 4464 units of the XUV300 that outsold the 4446 models of the Bolero with a narrow margin. The Bolero has been a preferred model for the dominant rural sector of the Indian automotive market. However, amid an unprecedented slump in automotive sales, the compact SUV segment seems to be the most-sought of them all.

Mahindra recently added an AMT variant of the XUV300 to its portfolio. The AMT with its autoSHIFT technology is now available on the W8 diesel variant and its optional pack W8(O), at an additional cost of Rs. 55,000 over the manual version. The XUV300 shares its platform with the SsangYong Tivoli which is a globally successful product that has sold over 2.6 lakh vehicles in 50+ countries since its launch in 2015.

Under the hood, Mahindra XUV300 ships with both petrol and diesel engine options with a torque of 300 Nm for Diesel & 200 Nm for Petrol engines. The engines will come mated to a 6-speed transmission. The car will have 3 variants (W4, W6 & W8 ) and 1 optional pack (W8 (O). Features like Airbags, ABS, Disc Brakes on all four wheels, 6 Speed Transmission, LED tail lamps, all 4 Power windows, etc., will be standard across all variants. In addition, the XUV300 option pack variant – W8 (O) - would have additional technology and safety features.

