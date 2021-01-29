Mahindra XUV300 Scores Full 5-Stars at Global NCAP Crash Test in Africa: Watch Video

Along with India, Mahindra XUV 300 has now also become the safest car in Africa. XUV 300 is now the first car to score a 5-star rating in the Global N-Cap test under the #SaferCarsForAfrica campaign. In 2017, the Global N-Cap came up with the idea to run a campaign was to promote safer cars in Africa. The made in India model scored 16.42 points out of 17 for adult occupancy and for child occupancy a score of 37.44 points out of 49 was awarded.

GNCAP said that the protection offered to the driver and passenger’s head and neck was good while commenting on the safety of the vehicle for adult occupancy. The footwell area was also rated as stable by the organisation. While speaking on the child occupancy it said that the car comes with the child seat for the 3-year and helps protect the child from excessive forward movement.

Global NCAP also shared the video of the crash test on its Twitter account captioning it as a milestone moment for vehicle safety.

In a milestone moment for vehicle safety, the India manufactured @MahindraXUV300 becomes Global NCAP’s first five star car in Africa. Read the full story here: https://t.co/zo29llMrUE #SaferCarsForAfrica #50by30 pic.twitter.com/xMQ2s57YEj — GlobalNCAP (@GlobalNCAP) January 28, 2021

Here are some of the specification details about the Mahindra XUV300 which one needs to know.

Engine: The vehicle is provided with 1.2L turbo petrol producing 110PS and 200Nm of peak outputs along with a 6-speed MT. There is also an option of 1.5L turbo-diesel engine which produces 115PS and 300Nm of peak outputs mated to a 6-speed MT of a 6-speed AMT.

Safety features: The Africa-spec XUV 300 comes with dual front airbags, rear parking sensor, ABS, EBD, seat pre-tensioners as standard. Other added features include higher trims which offer 7 airbags, hill assist, all-wheel discs and front parking sensors.

Competitors in Africa: The main rivals of the vehicle in the African market include Ford EcoSport, which is the current best selling model), Volkswagen T-Cross, Hyundai Venue, etc.

XUV300 in India: Under Global N-Cap, the safety feature of the car had scored the highest combined score for any Indian car. Tata Altroz and Tata Nexon follow the vehicle next on the same.