Mahindra XUV300 Sportz Edition to be Unveiled in April, Will be Most Powerful Compact SUV

Mahindra XUV300 Sportz. (Photo: Mahindra)

We first saw the Mahindra XUV300 Sportz Edition at the 2020 Auto Expo and it is now set to go on sale next month.

After introducing the new Sportz variant of XUV300 at the Auto Expo 2020, reports suggest that Mahindra will launch the sub-compact SUV in India next month.

The car with 1.2-litre T-GDI (Turbocharged – Gasoline Direct Injection) engine will be matched with a 6-speed manual gearbox. It will be sold alongside the existing 1.5 diesel and 1.2 turbo-petrol engines being offered by the company, reports Zigwheels .

The engine will be generating 130hp and 230Nm of torque, making it 20hp and 30Nm more powerful than the XUV300’s current BS-VI compliant, turbo-petrol engine.

With the introduction of new 1.2-litre T-GDI engine, XUV300 Sportz will become the most powerful petrol-compact SUV, once launched. Currently, the Ford Ecosport holds the title.

In terms of changes, the XUV300 Sportz has included some cosmetic changes so as to differentiate the new model from other variants. The front doors and red front brake calliper will have ‘Sportz’ sticker and other body graphics. The interior will have an all-black theme along with red stitching on the seats and red inserts on the dashboard.

The XUV300 will be pitted against Hyundai Venue, Tata Nexon, Ford EcoSport and Maruti Suzuki Vitara Brezza. The electric version of XUV300 Sportz will likely be launched in the second half of 2021.

