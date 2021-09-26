Mahindra XUV300 SUV to Lose Out on Select Features Including One Airbag - Report

Indian automobile company Mahindra has updated the XUV300 compact SUV safety feature. Instead of having seven airbags, the vehicle will now include six airbags. It is being reported by Cartoq that the Mahindra SUV will be getting rid of the knee airbag from its models. This may raise concerns regarding the vehicle's safety rating which is at 5 stars in the Global NCAP crash test. However, the report mentions that the removal of the knee airbag will not affect the safety rating of the XUV300.

The reason why the safety ratings of the vehicle will not change is that the variant that Global NCAP tested was equipped with two airbags only.The automaker will continue to provide the front, side and curtain airbags in its XUV300 SUV. This year, the compact SUV manufactured by Mahindra has introduced quite a few changes in the model. Earlier in July, it was reported that the sub-4m compact XUV300 witnessed a substantial hike with prices increased by up to Rs 24,266. The automaker had also deleted features like the three-point seatbelt for the middle rear passenger seat, and heated wing mirrors as it introduced the price hike of XUV300.

At present, the starting price of Mahindra XUV300 is at Rs7.95 lakh ex-showroom. The price can reach up to Rs13.33 lakh ex-showroom. The Indian automobile manufacturer offers the XUV300 in four variants: W4, W6, W8, and W8(O). It is being reported that the W8 and W8(O) variants will also get rid of the door ajar lamps. According to a report by Car Blog India, Mahindra might still have to introduce a price hike of around Rs 8,000 to Rs 10,000 depending on the variant even after getting rid of certain features. If you are planning on purchasing the vehicle, it is advisable to go now and book your car.

