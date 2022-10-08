Mahindra XUV300 TurboSport Launched in India at Rs 10.35 Lakh, Debuts New 1.2L Engine

Mahindra & Mahindra has launched the all-new XUV300 TurboSport range in a price bracket of Rs 10.35-12.90 lakh (ex-showroom) in the country. Offered only in petrol fuel trim with a manual transmission, it is touted as the fastest petrol-powered SUV under Rs 15 lakh with a 0-60kmph sprint time of only 5 seconds. Mahindra XUV300 TurboSport bookings, test drives and deliveries will start from October 10, 2022 in the Indian market.

With this introduction, the XUV300 will be now available with three powertrain configurations – the existing diesel and petrol turbo series and the new TurboSport Series which is offered in W6, W8 and W8(O) trims. It is the widest SUV in its segment which comprises of Hyundai Venue, Kia Sonet, Maruti Suzuki Vitara Brezza, Nissan Magnite, Renault Kiger and Toyota Urban Cruiser.

Mahindra XUV300 TurboSport has taken inspiration from Mahindra Super XUV300 which is the current Indian National Rally Champion (INRC) forerunner and the winner of 6 national rallies since its rally debut in 2019. It flaunts red grille inserts in piano black finish upfront while available in three dual-tone paint shades in the form of Blazing Bronze with black roof top, Napoli Black with white roof top and Pearl White with black roof top.

The XUV300 TurboSport can also be availed in three single-tone color choices: Blazing Bronze, Pearl White and Napoli Black. The design highlights include LED DRLs & signature LED tail lamps, electric Sunroof, all-black ORVMs, dual grille, 16-inch diamond-cut alloy wheels etc. to name a few.

The SUV comes with the longest-in-class wheelbase of 2600 mm to ensure adequate space in the cabin. The 2nd row seats get individual adjustable headrest for all 3 passengers while a flat floor has been offered for optimum legroom for the middle passenger in the rear seat. The cabin is finished in an all-black leatherette upholstery with chrome-finish pedals and Door trims in sculpted shape.

Some of the notable features on-board the SUV are Leatherette seats, Leather wrapped steering & gear lever, Dual-zone automatic climate control, Rain sensing wipers & Auto headlamps, Rear parking camera with Adaptive Guidelines, 7-inch feather-touch infotainment system with Android Auto, Apple CarPlay & BlueSense Connect, Electrically adjustable & foldable ORVMs, Micro Hybrid technology and Steering mounted controls.

R Velusamy, President – Automotive Technology and Product Development, Mahindra & Mahindra Ltd. said, “The new TurboSport series powered by the TGDi powertrain has been developed for the Thrillennials seeking the ultimate driving experience. The XUV300 TGDi has been engineered to offer an edge in performance, safety, comfort and style for customers looking for an adrenaline-packed SUV.”

Mahindra XUV300 TurboSport has been awarded the highest 5-star safety rating by Global NCAP. It has been equipped with several advanced safety features such as All 4-disc brakes, front parking sensors, 6 airbags, ESP with hill start assist, ABS, passenger airbag deactivation switch, ISOFIX seats and Corner Braking Control.

Under the hood, the XUV300 TurboSport carries the 1.2 L TGDi petrol engine which develops top power of 128 bhp at 5,000 rpm and peak torque of 230 Nm between 1500-3750 rpm. It is the first SUV in Mahindra’s portfolio to come with the all-new 1.2L mStallion engine. The SUV also boasts of a best-in-class Engine Transient over boost function which takes the torque delivery to 250 Nm.

