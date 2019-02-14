English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada தமிழ் Tamil മലയാളംMalayalam తెలుగుTELUGU ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu
Mahindra XUV300 vs Maruti Suzuki Vitara Brezza Spec Comparison - Features, Engine and More
Following is a comparison between the new Mahindra XUV300 and Maruti Suzuki Vitara Brezza based on specifications and the features they offer:
Mahindra XUV300 vs Maruti Suzuki Vitara Brezza
Loading...
It’s no secret, the segment that has been gaining popularity the fastest in India has to be the compact SUV segment and as a result, most of the automakers are planning to launch their new and updates SUVs in the Indian market to meet the increasing consumer demand, Mahindra has launched its new compact SUV XUV300. The car directly stacks up against the Maruti Suzuki Vitara Brezza which has been dominating the segment for quite a long time now. Both the cars are preferred by buyers that want a car that is powerful and can carry a family in comfort. Following is a comparison of the two cars based on specifications and the features they offer:
Looks
Mahindra XUV300
Mahindra XUV300. (Image: Mahindra)
The new XUV300 carries forward the characteristics of the XUV500 with its cheetah-inspired design and advanced technology features. The XUV300 's headlamps integrate with the fog lamps forming a Cheetah-like tear-duct, while the pronounced wheel arches are inspired from the muscular haunches of the Cheetah. Furthermore, its dual-LED DRLs and LED tail lamps, give the upcoming SUV from a Mahindra signature style. The XUV300 shares its platform with the SsangYong Tivoli. Combined with a dual shade paint job and nicely done 17-inch alloys, the XUV300 looks quite refreshing and new in the segment.
Maruti Suzuki Vitara Brezza
Maruti Suzuki Vitara Brezza. (Image: Maruti Suzuki)
The compact SUV by Maruti Suzuki has been given a makeover it gets new alloy wheels, in a glossy black finish, add sportiness to the SUV's muscular wheel arches. The front chrome grille and back door chrome garnish have been made standard across all variants. The urban compact SUV’s interiors have been refreshed with an all-black colour scheme and complementing accents. At the back, it gets a hatch opening boot lid, silver bash plate and spoiler.
Engine:-
Mahindra XUV300
Mahindra XUV300. (Image: Mahindra)
Under the hood, Mahindra XUV300 gets both petrol and diesel engine options. The 1.2-litre petrol engine produces 110bhp and churns out 200Nm of peak torque. The 1.5-litre diesel engine produces 115bhp and churns out massive 300Nm of torque. The engines come mated to 6-speed manual transmission. The car will have 3 variants (W4, W6 & W8 ) and 1 optional pack (W8 (O).
Maruti Suzuki Vitara Brezza
Maruti Suzuki Vitara Brezza. (Image: Maruti Suzuki)
The Maruti Suzuki Vitara Brezza comes with only 1.3-litre turbocharged four-cylinder, as seen on the Ciaz, that churns out 89 bhp and 200 Nm of peak torque. The engine on the compact SUV also gets an optional 5-speed automatic gearbox.
Interiors:-
Mahindra XUV300
Mahindra XUV300 interiors. (Image: Mahindra)
The Mahindra XUV300 comes fully loaded with new age features as on its elder sibling the XUV500. The car gets a touchscreen infotainment system that supports Android Auto and Apple CarPlay, sunroof, leather upholstery, cruise control and dual-zone climate control. It also gets reverse camera display with guidelines, push button start, engine idling stop and segment first features like heated ORVMs.
Maruti Suzuki Vitara Brezza
Maruti Suzuki Vitara Brezza. (Image: Maruti Suzuki)
The cabin of Vitara Brezza is quite similar to other Maruti Suzuki cars in the market. This compact SUV also comes with electrically folding OVRMs and push start-stop function. It also gets climate control system as seen on the Swift. The car comes with 7-inch touchscreen multi-display screen with Apple CarPlay and Android Auto as seen on other new Maruti offerings.
Safety:-
Mahindra XUV300
Mahindra XUV300. (Image: Mahindra)
In terms of safety, the upcoming Mahindra XUV300 shares its platform with the SsangYong Tivoli which has received multiple safety and ergonomic awards including a Grade 1 safety award from the 2015 KNCAP (Korean New Car Assessment Program), automotive safety test. The car also gets 7 airbags, ABS, disc brakes on all four wheels and ESP.
Maruti Suzuki Vitara Brezza
Maruti Suzuki Vitara Brezza. (Image: Maruti Suzuki)
The Maruti Suzuki Vitara Brezza comes loaded with new safety features comprising ISOFIX child restraint system, high-speed warning alert, dual airbags, ABS with EBD, reverse parking sensors and front seat belt pre-tensioners and force limiters.
Catch the Biggest Newsmakers and the Biggest Newsbreaks on CNN-News18, your favourite English TV news channel. Keep watching CNN-News18 at just 50 Paise per Month. Contact your cable /DTH operator Now!
*Rental / capacity fee of Rs.130/- as charged by cable / DTH operator may apply. **GST extra.
Looks
Mahindra XUV300
Mahindra XUV300. (Image: Mahindra)
The new XUV300 carries forward the characteristics of the XUV500 with its cheetah-inspired design and advanced technology features. The XUV300 's headlamps integrate with the fog lamps forming a Cheetah-like tear-duct, while the pronounced wheel arches are inspired from the muscular haunches of the Cheetah. Furthermore, its dual-LED DRLs and LED tail lamps, give the upcoming SUV from a Mahindra signature style. The XUV300 shares its platform with the SsangYong Tivoli. Combined with a dual shade paint job and nicely done 17-inch alloys, the XUV300 looks quite refreshing and new in the segment.
Maruti Suzuki Vitara Brezza
Maruti Suzuki Vitara Brezza. (Image: Maruti Suzuki)
The compact SUV by Maruti Suzuki has been given a makeover it gets new alloy wheels, in a glossy black finish, add sportiness to the SUV's muscular wheel arches. The front chrome grille and back door chrome garnish have been made standard across all variants. The urban compact SUV’s interiors have been refreshed with an all-black colour scheme and complementing accents. At the back, it gets a hatch opening boot lid, silver bash plate and spoiler.
Engine:-
Mahindra XUV300
Mahindra XUV300. (Image: Mahindra)
Under the hood, Mahindra XUV300 gets both petrol and diesel engine options. The 1.2-litre petrol engine produces 110bhp and churns out 200Nm of peak torque. The 1.5-litre diesel engine produces 115bhp and churns out massive 300Nm of torque. The engines come mated to 6-speed manual transmission. The car will have 3 variants (W4, W6 & W8 ) and 1 optional pack (W8 (O).
Maruti Suzuki Vitara Brezza
Maruti Suzuki Vitara Brezza. (Image: Maruti Suzuki)
The Maruti Suzuki Vitara Brezza comes with only 1.3-litre turbocharged four-cylinder, as seen on the Ciaz, that churns out 89 bhp and 200 Nm of peak torque. The engine on the compact SUV also gets an optional 5-speed automatic gearbox.
Interiors:-
Mahindra XUV300
Mahindra XUV300 interiors. (Image: Mahindra)
The Mahindra XUV300 comes fully loaded with new age features as on its elder sibling the XUV500. The car gets a touchscreen infotainment system that supports Android Auto and Apple CarPlay, sunroof, leather upholstery, cruise control and dual-zone climate control. It also gets reverse camera display with guidelines, push button start, engine idling stop and segment first features like heated ORVMs.
Maruti Suzuki Vitara Brezza
Maruti Suzuki Vitara Brezza. (Image: Maruti Suzuki)
The cabin of Vitara Brezza is quite similar to other Maruti Suzuki cars in the market. This compact SUV also comes with electrically folding OVRMs and push start-stop function. It also gets climate control system as seen on the Swift. The car comes with 7-inch touchscreen multi-display screen with Apple CarPlay and Android Auto as seen on other new Maruti offerings.
Safety:-
Mahindra XUV300
Mahindra XUV300. (Image: Mahindra)
In terms of safety, the upcoming Mahindra XUV300 shares its platform with the SsangYong Tivoli which has received multiple safety and ergonomic awards including a Grade 1 safety award from the 2015 KNCAP (Korean New Car Assessment Program), automotive safety test. The car also gets 7 airbags, ABS, disc brakes on all four wheels and ESP.
Maruti Suzuki Vitara Brezza
Maruti Suzuki Vitara Brezza. (Image: Maruti Suzuki)
The Maruti Suzuki Vitara Brezza comes loaded with new safety features comprising ISOFIX child restraint system, high-speed warning alert, dual airbags, ABS with EBD, reverse parking sensors and front seat belt pre-tensioners and force limiters.
Catch the Biggest Newsmakers and the Biggest Newsbreaks on CNN-News18, your favourite English TV news channel. Keep watching CNN-News18 at just 50 Paise per Month. Contact your cable /DTH operator Now!
*Rental / capacity fee of Rs.130/- as charged by cable / DTH operator may apply. **GST extra.
- mahindra tuv 300 vs vitara brezza in hindi
- Mahindra XUV 300
- mahindra xuv 300 vs maruti suzuki vitara brezza
- Mahindra XUV300
Loading...
Next Story Next Story
Also Watch
Also Watch
-
Honor View 20 Review: Punching A Hole Into The Notch, And The OnePlus 6T Will Notice
-
Wednesday 06 February , 2019
Upcoming Mahindra XUV300 Compact SUV India Review
-
Monday 04 February , 2019
Nubia Red Magic Review: Mobile Gamers Delight That is Late to the Show
-
Wednesday 30 January , 2019
Test Drive Review: All New 8th Generation Toyota Camry
-
Friday 01 February , 2019
Maruti Suzuki Wagon R First Drive Review: Bigger is Better
Honor View 20 Review: Punching A Hole Into The Notch, And The OnePlus 6T Will Notice
Wednesday 06 February , 2019 Upcoming Mahindra XUV300 Compact SUV India Review
Monday 04 February , 2019 Nubia Red Magic Review: Mobile Gamers Delight That is Late to the Show
Wednesday 30 January , 2019 Test Drive Review: All New 8th Generation Toyota Camry
Friday 01 February , 2019 Maruti Suzuki Wagon R First Drive Review: Bigger is Better
Live TV
Recommended For You
- Mahindra XUV300 India Launch Live: Price, Features and More - As it Happened
- Remember the 'Viral' PUBG Couple? This is How the Game Saved Their Marriage
- Here's How Kartik Aaryan is Celebrating Valentine's Day, Sara Ali Khan are You Listening?
- Valentine's Day 2019: Ranveer, Deepika Are Not-at-all Afraid to Flaunt PDA at 'Gully Boy' Screening
- Vivo Carnival Sale: Offers on Vivo V9 Pro, Vivo Nex, Vivo V11 Pro This Valentine’s Day
Photogallery
Loading...
Countdown To Elections Results
- 01 d
- 12 h
- 38 m
- 09 s
To Assembly Elections 2018 Results