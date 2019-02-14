Mahindra XUV300 vs Maruti Suzuki Vitara Brezza Spec Comparison - Features, Engine and More

Mahindra XUV300. (Image: Mahindra)

Maruti Suzuki Vitara Brezza. (Image: Maruti Suzuki)

Mahindra XUV300. (Image: Mahindra)

Maruti Suzuki Vitara Brezza. (Image: Maruti Suzuki)

Mahindra XUV300 interiors. (Image: Mahindra)

Maruti Suzuki Vitara Brezza. (Image: Maruti Suzuki)

Mahindra XUV300. (Image: Mahindra)

Maruti Suzuki Vitara Brezza. (Image: Maruti Suzuki)

It’s no secret, the segment that has been gaining popularity the fastest in India has to be the compact SUV segment and as a result, most of the automakers are planning to launch their new and updates SUVs in the Indian market to meet the increasing consumer demand, Mahindra has launched its new compact SUV XUV300. The car directly stacks up against the Maruti Suzuki Vitara Brezza which has been dominating the segment for quite a long time now. Both the cars are preferred by buyers that want a car that is powerful and can carry a family in comfort. Following is a comparison of the two cars based on specifications and the features they offer:The new XUV300 carries forward the characteristics of the XUV500 with its cheetah-inspired design and advanced technology features. The XUV300 's headlamps integrate with the fog lamps forming a Cheetah-like tear-duct, while the pronounced wheel arches are inspired from the muscular haunches of the Cheetah. Furthermore, its dual-LED DRLs and LED tail lamps, give the upcoming SUV from a Mahindra signature style. The XUV300 shares its platform with the SsangYong Tivoli. Combined with a dual shade paint job and nicely done 17-inch alloys, the XUV300 looks quite refreshing and new in the segment.The compact SUV by Maruti Suzuki has been given a makeover it gets new alloy wheels, in a glossy black finish, add sportiness to the SUV's muscular wheel arches. The front chrome grille and back door chrome garnish have been made standard across all variants. The urban compact SUV’s interiors have been refreshed with an all-black colour scheme and complementing accents. At the back, it gets a hatch opening boot lid, silver bash plate and spoiler.Under the hood, Mahindra XUV300 gets both petrol and diesel engine options. The 1.2-litre petrol engine produces 110bhp and churns out 200Nm of peak torque. The 1.5-litre diesel engine produces 115bhp and churns out massive 300Nm of torque. The engines come mated to 6-speed manual transmission. The car will have 3 variants (W4, W6 & W8 ) and 1 optional pack (W8 (O).The Maruti Suzuki Vitara Brezza comes with only 1.3-litre turbocharged four-cylinder, as seen on the Ciaz, that churns out 89 bhp and 200 Nm of peak torque. The engine on the compact SUV also gets an optional 5-speed automatic gearbox.The Mahindra XUV300 comes fully loaded with new age features as on its elder sibling the XUV500. The car gets a touchscreen infotainment system that supports Android Auto and Apple CarPlay, sunroof, leather upholstery, cruise control and dual-zone climate control. It also gets reverse camera display with guidelines, push button start, engine idling stop and segment first features like heated ORVMs.The cabin of Vitara Brezza is quite similar to other Maruti Suzuki cars in the market. This compact SUV also comes with electrically folding OVRMs and push start-stop function. It also gets climate control system as seen on the Swift. The car comes with 7-inch touchscreen multi-display screen with Apple CarPlay and Android Auto as seen on other new Maruti offerings.In terms of safety, the upcoming Mahindra XUV300 shares its platform with the SsangYong Tivoli which has received multiple safety and ergonomic awards including a Grade 1 safety award from the 2015 KNCAP (Korean New Car Assessment Program), automotive safety test. The car also gets 7 airbags, ABS, disc brakes on all four wheels and ESP.The Maruti Suzuki Vitara Brezza comes loaded with new safety features comprising ISOFIX child restraint system, high-speed warning alert, dual airbags, ABS with EBD, reverse parking sensors and front seat belt pre-tensioners and force limiters.*Rental / capacity fee of Rs.130/- as charged by cable / DTH operator may apply. **GST extra.