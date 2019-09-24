Mahindra XUV300 W6 Diesel Variant with AMT Launched at Rs 9.99 Lakh in India

Mahindra & Mahindra Ltd. has introduced the Automated Manual Transmission (AMT) with autoSHIFT technology on W6 Diesel Variant of the XUV300. Priced at Rs. 9.99 lakhs (ex-showroom Mumbai), W6 autoSHIFT will be available across India at all Mahindra dealerships with immediate effect.

Engineered by Italian automotive experts Marelli, the new XUV300 W6 autoSHIFT technology offers 300 Nm of torque. Its 1.5-litre turbo diesel engine with an electronic variable geometry turbocharger delivers 116.6 PS of power. It is also equipped with additional features, Electronic Stability Program (ESP) and Hill Start Assist, which further add to the superior safety and control of the XUV300.

The XUV300 shares its platform with the SsangYong Tivoli which is a globally successful product that has sold over 2.6 lakh vehicles in 50+ countries since its launch in 2015. The Tivoli has also received multiple safety and ergonomic awards including a Grade 1 safety award from the 2015 KNCAP (Korean New Car Assessment Program), automotive safety test.

The new XUV300 carries forward the characteristics of the XUV500 with its cheetah-inspired design and advanced technology features. The XUV300 's headlamps integrate with the fog lamps forming a Cheetah-like tear-duct, while the pronounced wheel arches are inspired from the muscular haunches of the Cheetah. Furthermore, its dual-LED DRLs and LED tail lamps, give the upcoming SUV from a Mahindra signature style.

