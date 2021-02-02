Mahindra XUV300 With Auto Transmission Launch in India at Rs 9.95 Lakh, Gets Connectivity Features

Mahindra has launched teh Petrol AutoSHIFT auto transmission technology on the XUV300. The AutoSHIFT top variant, W8(O), will also be equipped with the all-new BlueSense Plus connected SUV technology. The Electric Sunroof will now be offered from its mid variant - (W6) onwards on both manual & autoSHIFT versions.

Veejay Nakra, CEO, Automotive Division, Mahindra & Mahindra Ltd. said: “The young Indian consumer doesn’t like to compromise and seeks technology-led convenience & experiences. Today, we launch our innovative auto transmission AutoSHIFT on petrol, which uses advanced technology to offer an effortless drive in city drive as well as on the highways. We also introduce today the BlueSense Plus, our connected SUV technology with 40+ features, that will seamlessly integrate the XUV300 into the always-connected world of today’s consumer.”

Mr. Nakra further added, “We are glad to introduce electric sunroof right from the mid-variants of the XUV300. As India’s safest and most feature-loaded SUV, the XUV300 has always strived to inspire consumers to think big about their aspirations and will continue to do so with future introductions.”

Keeping in line with the growing consumer preference for the sunroof, the XUV300 will now offer electric sunroof on the mid-variants of both manual & AutoSHIFT variants. With a starting price of just Rs 9.4 Lakh (Ex-showroom Petrol W6) the sunroof will now become accessible to a wider base of customers.

Along with these introductions, XUV300 range will also see introduction of new colours - Dual-tone Red and Dual-tone Aquamarine on all W8(O) AutoSHIFT variants and an all-new Galaxy Grey on its manual W6, W8 & W8(O) variants.

The XUV300 AutoSHIFT has been crafted to deliver the seamless driving experience of an automatic yet offer the option of switching to a Manual mode for an involved drive. Developed by transmission experts Marelli, it comes equipped with a tap-to-switch set up that will allow enthusiasts to experience the full force of the XUV300’s formidable 1.2 liter turbo-petrol engine, along with a clutch-less driving experience. With this, the XUV300 becomes one of the few vehicles in the segment to offer auto transmission on both Petrol & Diesel.