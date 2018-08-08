English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati தமிழ் Tamil ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu മലയാളംMalayalam
Mahindra XUV500 Prefacelift Model Available at Rs 1 Lakh Discount, Ssyangyong Rexton at Rs 4.5 Lakh

These discounts are available for the leftover stocks of the pre-facelift 2018 XUV500 in both manual and automatic transmission.

News18.com

Updated:August 8, 2018, 7:04 PM IST
Mahindra XUV500 W9. (Image: Mahindra)
Mahindra had launched the refreshed 2018 XUV500 earlier in the year. The SUV got major changes to styling and features with the latest update. Attractive discounts are now being offered by the company for the pre-facelift 2018 Mahindra XUV500 in order to clear out older stock which has not yet been sold. However, Mahindra is offering the discount on only the diesel version of the 2018 pre-facelift XUV500.

The top-end variants of the XUV500, both W10 manual and automatic, get a flat discount of Rs 1 lakh. The W10 variant features a sunroof, reverse camera and black interiors. The SUV’s other variants like the W4, W6, W8 and W9 also get discounts which range up to Rs 91,000. These discounts are available for the leftover stocks of the pre-facelift 2018 XUV500 in both manual and automatic transmission.

To add to this, the home-grown automaker is also offering discounts on the top-end Scorpio (S11) and select variants of the pre-facelift KUV100. The Scorpio gets a cash discount of Rs 20,000 and the KUV100 gets discounts of almost Rs 40,000. Mahindra’s current flagship SUV, the SsangYong Rexton, also gets a huge cash discount of Rs 4.5 lakh. However, the Ssangyong Rexton is soon to be replaced by Mahindra. The Thar lifestyle SUV, however, does not get any discounts. Mahindra is set to launch three new vehicles this year. The recently named Marazzo MPV, new Rexton-based flagship SUV and the S201 compact SUV.

| Edited by: Abhinav Jakhar
