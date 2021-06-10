Mahindra XUV500 SUV Being Offered With Discounts of up to Rs 80,800 Till June 30; Details Here

Mahindra is offering impressive discounts on its SUV offering XUV500. Those who are planning to buy the popular vehicle can get it with a discount of up to Rs 80,800. The price of this four-wheeler has been slashed as the automobile company is soon going to replace it with the all-new XUV700. The discount on the car is being offered only for the month of June. According to a report, Mahindra is offering a cash discount of Rs 36,800; an exchange bonus of Rs 20,000; a Rs 15,000 discount on accessories, and a corporate bonus of Rs 9,000. All details regarding the discount can be gathered from the nearest Mahindra dealership.

Even though the XUV500 is nearing the end of its lifecycle, it remains a much-liked SUV. The strength of the vehicle and the premium-feeling interior continues to its biggest bonuses. The Mahindra XUV500 comes with a 2179 cc diesel engine that can be teamed up with both manual and automatic transmission gearbox options. The seven SUV is 4585mm long and 1890mm wide.

If all goes well XUV700 will be launched this year. As per reports, the car is home to a long list of expansive features and has stunning exterior and interior styling. The vehicle is likely to come with a Level 2 Advanced Driver Assistance Systems (ADAS). The powerful SUV will be offered in both 6-seater and 7-seater options. The soon-to-be-launched XUV700 is based on a stiffer monocoque platform.

The Mahindra XUV700 will sport two engine options: 2.0 L turbo-petrol engine and a 2.2L mHawk diesel engine. The engines will be offered with both manual and automatic gearbox options. Going by the features, it is safe to say that the car could be significantly more expensive than the existing XUV500.

