Mahindra XUV700 All Variant Prices Announced, Bookings to Start from October 7

The Mahindra XUV700 is one of the biggest SUV launches of this year in India and it has had a lot of people wanting to experience it and book it as well. Up until now, there was no official word as to when this process will begin but now, Mahindra has given a clear timeline for the XUV700 going forward. Additionally, Mahindra has also announced the complete variant-wise pricing for the XUV700.

Let’s start with the booking and test drives process. Test drives of the XUV700 will begin in a phased manner with phase 1 cities starting test drives from October 2. This includes Delhi NCR, Bangalore, Mumbai, Hyderabad, Chennai, Ahmedabad, Pune, Indore, Lucknow, Coimbatore and Vadodara. Then, cities in phase 2 will start their test drives from October 7 and this list includes Jaipur, Surat, Patna, Cochin, Cuttack, Kanpur, Calicut and Nashik. The company will add more cities subsequently to initiate test drives for the rest of the country starting from 10th October. Mahindra says that the car will be available for previews at Mahindra dealerships starting October 1 itself, across the country.

The bookings for the Mahindra XUV700 will begin on October 7 across India. Do note that the prices which have been announced today are only applicable for the first 25,000 bookings of the car, post which Mahindra will increase the prices of the car. Also, given the long list of variants, series and customisation options, Mahindra has launched an ‘add to cart’ feature on their website which should make the process of finalising the correct configuration a tad bit easier. Deliveries of the Petrol variants will precede deliveries of the Diesel variants. Mahindra has said that an official announcement regarding the date for the start of deliveries will be made by 10th October.

Now, the complete price list of the Mahindra XUV700 is out too, and as Mahindra had said, the XUV500 will come in two series – MX series and AX series.

The Mahindra XUV700 MX series, which only comes in a 5-seater configuration and manual transmission option, is priced at Rs 11.99 lakh for the petrol variant and Rs 12.49 lakh for the diesel variant.

As for the AdrenoX series, here’s the complete price list.

Fuel Type MT AT AX3 (5-Seater) Petrol Rs 13.99 Lakh Rs 15.59 Lakh Diesel Rs 14.59 Lakh* Rs 16.19 Lakh AX5 (5-Seater) Petrol Rs 14.99 Lakh* Rs 16.59 Lakh Diesel Rs 15.59 Lakh* Rs 17.19 Lakh* AX7 (7-Seater) Petrol Rs 17.59 Lakh Rs 19.19 Lakh Diesel Rs 18.19 Lakh Rs 19.79 Lakh

- all prices mentioned are here ex-showroom.

- (*) indicates that the variant is also available in a 7-Seater configuration at an additional cost of Rs 60,000 on ex-showroom price.

Mahindra is also offering optional packs which can be chosen on top of these variants. Only one can be chosen and both cannot be combined.

- Luxury pack available on AX7 Automatic at an additional cost of Rs 1.8 lakh.

- All-Wheel-Drive (AWD) is available on AX7 Diesel Automatic at an additional cost of Rs 1.3 lakh.

As for the engine options, the Mahindra XUV 700 can be had with a 2.2-litre petrol engine option which has a maximum output of 200 bhp, and there is also a 2.2-litre mHawk diesel engine that makes 185 bhp.

The top-variant of the Mahindra XUV700 will come with various safety features including Auto Booster headlamps, personalized safety alerts, smart door handles and others. The XUV 700 also gets a new advanced safety feature called Driver Drowsiness Detection. The feature will allow the car to notice when the driver starts to feel sleepy and nudge them awake. It also gets ADAS, a reverse parking camera with a 360-degree view, 7 airbags and more.

