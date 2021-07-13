Mahindra XUV700 Features Revealed, to Get Smart Door Handles, Panoramic Sunroof and More

Mahindra’s soon to be launched offering the XUV700 has left many car enthusiasts curious about its features. The upcoming SUV is expected to be packed with many sophisticated features and be home to the latest technology as well. From what is known till now the Indian car maker’s four-wheeler is going to be based on the latest level-2 Advanced Driver Assistance System (ADAS). The XUV700 is going to be the first car in the segment which will have this technology. Other key features include rear AC vents for both second and triple-row seats, leather-wrapped multi-function flat-bottom steering wheel, dual-zone climate control, wireless charging and reading lamps.

In a recent teaser, the brand has also revealed that the car will have smart door handles. From the looks, the handle looks comparatively sleek than the ones in other Mahindra cars. The key feature of the handle is that it has a sensor that makes it pop out on being touched or when the car is unlocked.

The car is also going to include a panoramic sunroof which the brand claims will deliver a vibe that is similar to that of riding a convertible. As per reports, this is going to be the largest panoramic sunroof in the segment.

Another interesting feature of the car is personalised safety alerts. With this, the driver of the car will be alerted in the voice of his or her loved one about the safety breach.

The SUV will also have a dual-screen infotainment display which will act as a touchscreen infotainment system and as an instrument cluster as well. The display is likely going to be dual-screen high-resolution. Further, the four-wheeler will also include Auto Booster Headlamps. These will ensure that the additional lights are automatically switched on when the car crosses the 80 kilometres per hour speed.

This element will ensure that the rider is safer while driving in low light areas.

