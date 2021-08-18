Mahindra XUV700 First Drive Review: Made-in-India Technology-Focused, Driver-Friendly SUV

Mahindra and Mahindra has given our domestic market some of the best-selling and most-recognized SUVs ever, right from the Scorpio to the Thar. But there’s one product on which Mahindra has put a lot of their energy, making it a landmark product in the brand’s rich almost 75-years old legacy. Not only it is the first-ever SUV to wear the brand’s new logo, it also highlights Mahindra’s dramatic transformation from a rustic SUV maker to a technology forward brand. I am talking about the Mahindra XUV700, a SUV that promises a new era for Mahindra and also for the Indian carmakers. We recently got a chance to test drive this new SUV at another Mahindra’s another technology marvel - the newly opened Mahindra SUV Proving Track (MSPT). Here’s our Mahindra XUV700 first drive review.

Design

Now before I talk about the design of the XUV700 in detail, I have to point out the new logo of Mahindra. This new with 3D twin peak design and chrome treatment looks sharp and youthful, something Mahindra desires to associate its SUVs going forward. But that’s what the future holds for Mahindra. The present is the XUV700 and it doesn’t disappoint you with the way it looks.

The size is more or less same as the XUV 500, but the new elements makes it look more premium. At the front are the large C-shaped LED DRLs with LED headlamps and a grille with large vertical slats. The sides get 18-inch alloys on the top trim and a play of bodylines to highlight the sporty stance. The rear gets arrowhead LED tail lamps with sequential indicators both at front and back.

Mahindra XUV700 gets new Mahindra logo. (Image: Arjit Garg/News18.com)

But the highlight of the XUV700 has to be the Flush Door Handles, or in simple terms, body embeded door handles that pop out on a push and makes the car look neat and modern. We have seen this design elements on expensive luxury vehicles, but let’s applaud Mahindra for bringing it to a mass segment vehicle. While they take time to get used to and increases the effort to open the door, they are fun to operate and look at.

Cabin

While the exterior of the Mahindra XUV700 is new and catchy, it seems like Mahindra’s focus was to make cabin of XUV700 as attractive as they can. What Mahindra has done here with the cabin of XUV700 is something exceptional and unheard of in the mass segment. You get many segment first or best-in-class elements like the dual 10.25-inch connected screens, one for infotainment and other for digital cockpit along with Mahindra’s first ever connected technology called AdreNOX, Sony’s first-ever inbuilt surround sound system and what not.

Mahindra XUV700 cabin. (Image: Arjit Garg/News18.com)

And the features list is endless! The door mounted electronic seat buttons and the screen layout reminds you of Mercedes-Benz cars and how cool is that for a sub-Rs 20 lakh vehicle. You also get a panoramic sunroof, wireless Android Auto and Apple CarPlay, Alexa Connectivity, inbuilt navigation, dual zone AC, electric parking brake and 12 speaker surround sound system.

Even the whole dashboard layout and trim is nice and soothing to the eye. You get leather and soft touch materials everywhere and a dual tone cabin with wood finish on dashboard and door panels. The fit and finish is also commendable given the previous Mahindra cars we have seen. Although there’s still scope of improvement as the doors need heavy push to close properly.

Mahindra XUV700 middle row seats. (Image: Arjit Garg/News18.com)

Mahindra has also played it nicely by offering two seating configurations in the XUV700 to cater a large audience base, a 5-seater and a 7-seater cabin. We got a chance to drive the 7-seater version with 2+3+2 seating configuration. The last row seat was not adequate for my height (5’10") it has to be called 5+2 seater, as the space is enough for 2 kids at best.

The one grey area I faced with XUV500 and now facing in the XUV700 is the boot space. It’s negligible with 3rd row up. But the good news is, the rear seats can be flat folded in the 7-seater variant for additional room. The middle row offers generous legroom, headroom and shoulder room, while the 3rd row gets its individual AC knobs. Practicality wise, it’s not a very generous vehicle, but does its job at a decent level.

Mahindra XUV700 boot with 50:50 split third row seat. (Image: Arjit Garg/News18.com)

Engine

There are two engine options in the XUV700, a 2.0-litre petrol and a 2.2-litre diesel engine. Both gets a 6-speed manual and a 6-speed automatic gearbox options. While the petrol unit produces 200PS and 380NM across the board, the 2.2-litre diesel gets various power and torque combinations basis the variant you opt. The base MX version gets 155PS and 360 NM of torque while the AX series gets 185 PS and 420 NM for manual and and 450NM for automatic versions.

While there’s an optional all-wheel drive system, the diesel engine gets four driving modes - Zip, Zap, Zoom and Custom modes. To be very frank, I was impressed with the overall driving dynamics of the XUV700 and found it quite powerful, plush and driver friendly. The ergonomics are not the best in the class, but you get a hang of them quickly.

Mahindra XUV700 6-speed manual gearbox. (Image: Arjit Garg/News18.com)

The steering is on a bit lighter side as per my liking but does its job well for a vehicle of this size. The surprise element was the body roll and NVH levels, especially in the diesel motor, both of which have been kept at bay and a welcome change from previous Mahindra cars. The gear ratio is bit on the lower side for the manual unit and you need to change gears quickly to avoid a stall.

Safety

Let’s also take a moment to talk about the unsung hero, the safety tech in vehicles and the XUV700 gets a lot of them including 7-airbags, driver drowsiness alert and much more. Also on offer is the Advanced Driver Assistance System making it India’s most affordable car to get ADAS with features like emergency braking, adaptive cruise control, lane keep assist among many. Other tech includes a 360 degree camera and a blind spot monitor on the instrument screen.

Mahindra XUV700 rear quarter. (Image: Arjit Garg/News18.com)

Verdict

We have seen the best of Mahindra, we have seen the worst of Mahindra, but after driving the XUV700 I can easily say, we are seeing a different Mahindra altogether. Simply put, the Mahindra XUV700 is basically a more fancy version of the XUV500 and gets all the technology you can think of in a sub Rs 40 Lakh vehicle, along with some killer driving dynamics. At a starting price tag of Rs 11.99 Lakh, Mahindra has also made the XUV700 a value-for-money offering, openly targeting all the 5- and 7-seater SUVs in India priced between Rs 10 to 20 lakh.

