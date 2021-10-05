Mahindra XUV700 Gets Two New AX7 Diesel Variants, Introductory Prices Start at Rs 20 Lakh

Mahindra has announced a new AX7 variant for the XUV700. The AX7 will be available with an optional Luxury pack. In addition to the standard AX7 features, the luxury pack will include features like Immersive 3D Sound by Sony, electrically deployed Smart Door Handles, 360-degree Surround View, Blind View Monitoring, Electronic Park Brake, Driver Knee Airbag, Passive Keyless Entry, Continuous Digital Video Recording and Wireless Charging.

The Mahindra XUV700 is one of the biggest SUV launches of this year in India and it has had a lot of people wanting to experience it and book it as well. Up until now, there was no official word as to when this process will begin but now, Mahindra has given a clear timeline for the XUV700 going forward. Additionally, Mahindra has also announced the complete variant-wise pricing for the XUV700.

Let’s start with the booking and test drives process. Test drives of the XUV700 will begin in a phased manner with phase 1 cities starting test drives from October 2. This includes Delhi NCR, Bangalore, Mumbai, Hyderabad, Chennai, Ahmedabad, Pune, Indore, Lucknow, Coimbatore and Vadodara. Then, cities in phase 2 will start their test drives from October 7 and this list includes Jaipur, Surat, Patna, Cochin, Cuttack, Kanpur, Calicut and Nashik. The company will add more cities subsequently to initiate test drives for the rest of the country starting from 10th October. Mahindra says that the car will be available for previews at Mahindra dealerships starting October 1 itself, across the country.

The bookings for the Mahindra XUV700 will begin on October 7 across India. Do note that the prices which have been announced today are only applicable for the first 25,000 bookings of the car, post which Mahindra will increase the prices of the car. Also, given the long list of variants, series and customisation options, Mahindra has launched an ‘add to cart’ feature on their website which should make the process of finalising the correct configuration a tad bit easier. Deliveries of the Petrol variants will precede deliveries of the Diesel variants. Mahindra has said that an official announcement regarding the date for the start of deliveries will be made by 10th October.

Now, the complete price list of the Mahindra XUV700 is out too, and as Mahindra had said, the XUV500 will come in two series – MX series and AX series.

The Mahindra XUV700 MX series, which only comes in a 5-seater configuration and manual transmission option, is priced at Rs 11.99 lakh for the petrol variant and Rs 12.49 lakh for the diesel variant. The top-variant of the Mahindra XUV700 will come with various safety features including Auto Booster headlamps, personalized safety alerts, smart door handles and others. The XUV 700 also gets a new advanced safety feature called Driver Drowsiness Detection. The feature will allow the car to notice when the driver starts to feel sleepy and nudge them awake. It also gets ADAS, a reverse parking camera with a 360-degree view, 7 airbags and more.

