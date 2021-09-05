Mahindra XUV700 Javelin Edition to be Gifted to Olympics, Paralympics Gold Medalists

Indian automaker Mahindra has decided to gift the Gold medal winners of Olympics 2020 and Paralympics 2020 the all-new XUV700 Javelin Edition. The car which will be given to gold winners is going to be designed by Pratap Bose, the Chief Design Officer, Auto and Farm Sectors, Mahindra and Mahindra. The news was confirmed by Pratap himself on Twitter.

According to a Rushlane report, the Indian automaker has also trademarked the name ’Javelin’. Till now, there is no information regarding the specs of XUV700 Javelin. There is also no information about how this special edition XUV700 will be different from the normal XUV700. However, Moneycontrol reported that the cars might get a special livery on the exterior. Meanwhile, cars gifted to Paralympic athletes winning gold medals will have the interiors revised, according to their special needs.

The first unit of this special vehicle will be gifted to Neeraj Chopra, who brought home gold in javelin throw.

Anand Mahindra has been quite proactive in supporting sportspersons. Earlier this year, he had gifted Mahindra Thar SUV to cricketers Mohammed Siraj, Shubman Gill, T Natarajan, Navdeep Saini, Shardul Thakur, and Washington Sundar after they won the series against Australia.

Meanwhile, the Indian automaker has announced that the XUV700’s price will start from Rs 11.99 lakh. The SUV is expected to hit the Indian showrooms in the latter half of this month. The standard version of the four-wheeler is offered in 2.0-litre petrol engine and 2.2-litre diesel motor variants. The petrol engine has the ability to produce 200 hp of maximum power and 380 Nm of peak torque while the diesel oil burner will be able to generate 155 hp of power and 360 Nm of peak torque. The engine of the car has been mated with a 6-speed manual gearbox.

