Mahindra XUV700 Launched in India: Check Full Price List, Variants, Features and More

Mahindra & Mahindra Ltd. has finally launched the much-awaited XUV700 SUV in India, one of the most technology rich products from the Indian carmaker with several first-in-segment features. The Mahindra (pronounced as XUV 7 double ‘Oh’) is the most premium product by the brand, sitting beneath the Alturas and replaces the XUV500 in the product lineup. We decode the variant lineup, prices, features and everything else of the newly launched Mahindra XUV700 for you.

Prices and Variants

Mahindra has launched the XUV700 in various variants with seating options, gearbox options and engine options. The variant lineup consists of MX and AdrenoX versions.

MX Petrol Manual 5-Seater - ₹ 11.99 Lakh

MX Diesel Manual 5-Seater - ₹ 12.49 Lakh

AdrenoX AX3 Petrol Manual 5-Seater - ₹ 13.99 Lakh

AdrenoX AX5 Petrol Manual 5-Seater - ₹ 14.99 Lakh

There’s also a top spec AX7 variant whose prices have not been announced. Mahindra has also not announced other variant combinations including 7 seater versions, automatic gearbox versions and many others.

Features

Mahindra XUV700 gets the AdrenoX technology that has debuted with the SUV, along with the brand’s new logo with twin peaks and also Sony’s first-ever in-car embedded infotainment system. The intelligent cockpit technology of AdrenoX will be offered through integrated 10.25-inch dual screens with the widest display in the segment and SmartCore™ cockpit domain controller technology with the 3rd Generation Qualcomm® Snapdragon™ Automotive Cockpit Platforms developed in collaboration with Visteon.

Additionally, under AdrenoX, Mahindra and Amazon have teamed up to deliver Alexa Built-in functionality. It connects to Alexa for hands-free access to entertainment, information and offline vehicle control. AdrenoX will also bring an Immersive Audio Experience to its customers adopting 3D Sound Technology by Sony. Further, AdrenoX will offer drive modes in its Diesel offerings, among other capabilities.

In terms of cabin, it gets 60 feature connected technology including voice commands for the sunroof, AC control and more. It also gets a sunroof, wireless charging, two-zone climate control among other many segment best and segment first features.

Engine

The Mahindra XUV 700 gets both petrol and diesel engine options. While the 2.2 petrol option has a maximum output of 200bhp, the 2.2-litre mHawk engine is equipped to produce 185 bhp. Both the engine options will also come with a choice of a manual and automatic gearbox. The diesel variant also gets 3 riving modes - Zip, Zap and Zoom along with a custom mode as well. It gets an all-while drive system as well.

Safety

The car comes loaded with various safety features including Auto Booster headlamps, personalized safety alerts, smart door handles and many others. The XUV 700 also gets a new advanced safety feature called Driver Drowsiness Detection. The feature will allow the car to notice when the driver starts to nod off and nudge them awake. It also gets ADAS, 360 camera view, 7 airbags and more.

Competition

The launch of the Mahindra XUV 700 has spiced up the competition in the Rs 10 - Rs 20 Lakh SUV segment in India, one of the hottest segments. It will be competing against popular products such as Hyundai Alcazar, Tata Safari and MG Hector Plus along with Hyundai Creta, Kia Seltos and many others.

