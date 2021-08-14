Mahindra XUV700 SUV Launched in India, Price Starts at Rs 11.99 Lakh

The Mahindra XUV700 is one of the most anticipated SUV launches of this year. Today, earlier in the day, Mahindra told us all about what the car will be like, the features that it will come with, safety and design highlights and so on. And now, the company has announced the starting price of the Mahindra XUV700 which will be Rs 11.99 lakh for the entry-level MX variant with a petrol engine and Rs 12.49 lakh for the same MX variant but with a diesel engine. Additionally, Mahindra has announced the price of the AX3 and AX5 variant - with petrol engines - which is priced at Rs 13.99 lakh and Rs 14.99 lakh, respectively (all prices ex-showroom). Do note that all of these prices are for 5-seater configurations and with manual transmission options.

Mahindra, for some reason though, has only announced the prices of these 4 variants and not the full price list. Mahindra has not announced the price of any 6-seater configuration model or any of the automatic transmission-equipped variants. It has to be said that it is rather unconventional of an automaker to announce prices in segregation resulting in a further wait for those who were keenly looking to know the prices of the XUV700. Additionally, in our opinion, this could also lead to quite a bit of confusion amongst consumers as and when more information about how many variants there are, how many combinations they will come in with respect to petrol, diesel, automatic and manual transmission combinations, and when will it be announced.

The XUV700 marks the beginning of the next generation of technology forward Mahindra SUVs which will offer several first-in-segment features. The Mahindra (pronounced as XUV, 7 double ‘Oh’) is the most premium product by the brand, sitting beneath the Alturas and above the XUV500 in the product lineup. There are two trims - MX and AdrenoX - and four variants to choose from, available both in 5- and 7-seater configurations. The AdrenoX series will get three variants, AX3, AX5 and top-spec AX7.

Mahindra XUV700 will get the AdrenoX technology that has debuted with the SUV, along with the brand’s new logo with twin peaks and also Sony’s first-ever in-car embedded infotainment system. The intelligent cockpit technology of AdrenoX will be offered through integrated 10.25-inch dual screens with the widest display in the segment and SmartCore™ cockpit domain controller technology with the 3rd Generation Qualcomm® Snapdragon™ Automotive Cockpit Platforms developed in collaboration with Visteon.

Additionally, under AdrenoX, Mahindra and Amazon have teamed up to deliver Alexa Built-in functionality. It connects to Alexa for hands-free access to entertainment, information and offline vehicle control. AdrenoX will also bring an Immersive Audio Experience to its customers adopting 3D Sound Technology by Sony. Further, AdrenoX will offer drive modes in its Diesel offerings, among other capabilities.

In terms of cabin, it gets 60 feature connected technology including voice commands for the sunroof, AC control and more. It also gets a sunroof, wireless charging, two-zone climate control among other many segment-best and segment-first features.

Sony India has also introduced its premium 3D sound technology for the first time. With this, XUV700 has become India’s first vehicle with Sony’s inbuilt sound system that will be powered by Sound Building Blocks™, one of Sony’s 360 Spatial Sound Technology. Designed and engineered by Sony’s sound engineers, the in-built 3D sound system is custom-made with the finest sound tuning, specifically for the XUV700, and it gives an immersive 3D audio experience through its (powerful or 445W) 13 channel DSP amplifier, 12 custom-designed speakers including subwoofer and the Sound Building Blocks™ technology.

The Mahindra XUV 700 will be offered in both petrol and diesel engine options. While the 2.2 petrol option has a maximum output of 200bhp, the 2.2-litre mHawk engine is equipped to produce 185 bhp. Both the engine options will also come with a choice of a manual and automatic gearbox. The diesel variant also gets 3 riving modes - Zip, Zap and Zoom. It gets an all-while drive system as well.

The car also promises to come loaded with various safety features including Auto Booster headlamps, personalized safety alerts, smart door handles and many others. The XUV 700 also gets a new advanced safety feature called Driver Drowsiness Detection. The feature will allow the car to notice when the driver starts to nod off and nudge them awake. It also gets ADAS, 360 camera view, 7 airbags and more.

The launch of the XUV 700 is going to spice up the competition in the SUV segment which has popular products such as Hyundai Alcazar, Tata Safari and MG Hector Plus.

