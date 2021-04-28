Mahindra XUV700 SUV Listed on Official Website, Buyers Can Now Register Interest

Mahindra automobile has unveiled the website of its new XUV700, which will be an upgraded version of the company's XUV 500. The model is expected to be officially launched in the county by September 2021 and will feature a seating capacity of seven passengers. Post the unveiling of XUV700, the XUV500 SUV by Mahindra will be discontinued for a certain period. The XUV700 is expected to come in both diesel and petrol engine options, according to Rushlane

A Google ad by Mahindra depicts the upcoming XUV 700 vehicle as an SUV leveraging a global platform with proficient partners providing unprecedented features. The advertisement also details that the vehicle will be available in Diesel and Petrol engines offering both manual and automatic transmissions and an optional AWD. The vehicle, as per the advertisement, offers world-class safety and Sci-Fi technology.

The petrol variant will pack in a 2.0-litre m-Stallion turbo petrol motor while the diesel engine variant will feature a 2.2-litre mHawk diesel motor. The powertrains of the vehicles sport 6-speed manual and 6-speed automatic gearbox options. The most premium variant of the model will also feature an all-wheel-drive setup.

Also Watch:

Mahindra XUV700 will receive some domain first features including a digital driver display, electrically adjustable driver seat with memory feature, dual-zone climate control, reclining passenger seats for the third row, dual-zone climate control feature, cruise control, ambient lighting, keyless entry and push-button start.

The vehicle upon launch will compete against offerings such as MG Hector Plus, Hyundai Alcazar and Tata Safari.

The micro-website of XUV700 set up by Mahindra also offers a registration feature for prospective buyers to avail updates of the vehicle. The unveiling of the website indicates that the official launch by Mahindra is just around the corner. While the official launch date has not been revealed by the company, it is expected to roll out in the third quarter of the year.

Read all the Latest News and Breaking News here