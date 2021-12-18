Mahindra XUV700 SUV Rendered as a Pickup Truck Leaves us Wanting For One

Mahindra has been busy pushing new SUV vehicles be it the Thar, XUV700 or the Scorpio. XUV700 remains one of the top models the carmaker released this year. It has been lapped up by customers and certain versions of the XUV700 even have a waiting list of 12 to 15 months. Pickup trucks, on the other hand, are still conspicuously absent from Mahindra’s portfolio. The designers behind NStreet Designs’ Instagram page have now digitally rendered a novel concept pickup, an off-roading truck as the Mahindra XUV700 Getaway.

This is not the first time the XUV700 has been shown as a lifestyle pickup truck. However, the most recent version has a number of noteworthy elements that need our attention. Noel George from NStreet Design developed this 3D design. The Mahindra XUV700 Getaway appears to be a brilliant concept, but in reality, such a project would need substantial tinkering and costly aftermarket components. If Mahindra decides to build such a vehicle, it will almost certainly need to design a new monocoque truck structure similar to the one seen in the Ford Maverick.

ALSO READ: Tata Motors Partners with Maharashtra Govt to Set Up Vehicle Scrappage Facility

Let’s have a look at all of the features in these virtual representations. The recognisable XUV700 front with its C-shaped DRLs is supplemented at the front by a lofty stance, off-roading bumper, and a huge skid plate, making the XUV700 seem far more aggressive than the standard edition.

For a suitable twin-cab arrangement, the roof and floor terminate after the B-pillar. The fenders of the cut and flared SUV have a thicker plastic coating than the regular SUV. A sturdy, weight-bearing roof rack rests snugly atop the vehicle, along with an LED light bar, which would be beneficial while off-roading in low-light settings.

As per the renders, the ride height of the XUV700 pickup has been boosted with suspension adjustments for improved ground clearance and longer wheel travel. Side steps have been installed on both sides to facilitate exit and entry. The rear has vertically oriented LED taillights that complement the loading tray’s modest tailgate. The ‘4×4′ logo denotes that it is capable of traversing difficult terrain.

Also Watch:

In terms of off-road capabilities, the Mahindra XUV700 Getaway pickup truck outperforms the all-wheel-drive (AWD) urban SUV it is built on. Aside from the massive off-road tyres, the truck receives a 4×4 system and limited-slip rear differential. The multi-spoke wheels appear to be smaller than the normal 18-inch rims on the SUV, and the rim edge is painted in the same unique blue tint as the pickup.

Read all the Latest News, Breaking News and Coronavirus News here.