Mahindra XUV700 SUV Unveil LIVE Updates: See Price, Variants and More Details

Mahindra XUV700 Unveil Live Updates: The Mahindra XUV700 is going to be the latest SUV that will be making its way to India and even before it gets officially unveiled, it has developed a fan following of itself. Mahindra has been able to do get this much attention on the XUV700 as it has been spotted testing in a camouflaged avatar and during the past few days, seen undisguised too. Additionally, Mahindra has been constantly teasing out details about the upcoming Mahindra XUV700, including things like the features and comfort that the XUV700 will come with, creating a massive interest in the upcoming SUV. Nevertheless, the time to see the Mahindra XUV700 in all its glory is finally here as the XUV700 is going to be unveiled in India today. And here, we will be bringing you all the updates of the new Mahindra SUV LIVE from the unveiling event of the car. We will be telling you about the list of features that the XUV700 will get along with information like when will the Mahindra XUv700 go on sale, when will the deliveries begin, how many variants of the XUV700 will be there and how exactly is the feature list going to be divided amongst them. The Mahindra XUV700 will be a premium SUV offering from the Indian automaker and it will be the flagship model in the XUV series of cars, which means, the Mahindra XUV700 will be positioned above the Mahindra XUV300 and the Mahindra XUV500.
The Mahindra XUV700's Sony 3D sound system also comes with DSEE tech that is claimed to be helpful in enhancing the sound quality of compressed audio files and SDVC (Speed Dependent Volume/EQ Control) for maintaining volume and tonal balance at any vehicle speed and volume to minimize the influence of outside noise. Pretty fancy, eh?
As we get ready to bring you all the live updates from the unveil event of the Mahindra XUV700, we have to talk about the expectations that the car comes with. Being the flag-bearer of Mahindra XUV range of SUVs, and given the competition that the XUV700 has for itself, it is safe to say that the expectations are sky high.
The Sony’s inbuilt sound system that will come on the Mahindra XUV700 will be powered by Sound Building Blocks, one of Sony’s 360 Spatial Sound Technology. It claims to give an immersive 3D audio experience through the 445W 13 channel DSP amplifier, 12 custom-designed speakers including a subwoofer.
