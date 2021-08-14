Mahindra & Mahindra Ltd. has unveiled the XUV700, one of the most awaited offerings from the Indian SUV maker, marking the beginning of the next generation of technology forward Mahindra SUVs which will offer several first-in-segment features. The XUV700, which has been unveiled today is slated to launch in October. The Mahindra (pronounced as XUV, 7 double ‘Oh’) is the most premium product by the brand, sitting beneath the Alturas and above the XUV500 in the product lineup.

There are two variants to choose from - MX and AdrenoX in 5 and 7 seater configurations. The AdrenoX series will get three variants, AX3, AX5 and top spec AX7.

Mahindra XUV700 will get the AdrenoX technology that has debuted with the SUV, along with the brand’s new logo with twin peaks and also Sony’s first ever in-car embedded infotainment system. The intelligent cockpit technology of AdrenoX will be offered through integrated 10.25-inch dual screens with the widest display in the segment and SmartCore™ cockpit domain controller technology with the 3rd Generation Qualcomm® Snapdragon™ Automotive Cockpit Platforms developed in collaboration with Visteon.

Additionally, under AdrenoX, Mahindra and Amazon have teamed up to deliver Alexa Built-in functionality. It connects to Alexa for hands-free access to entertainment, information and offline vehicle control. AdrenoX will also bring an Immersive Audio Experience to its customers adopting 3D Sound Technology by Sony. Further, AdrenoX will offer drive modes in its Diesel offerings, among other capabilities.

In terms of cabin, it gets 60 feature connected technology including voice commands for sunroof, AC control and more. It also gets sunroof, wireless charging, two zone climate control among others.

Sony India has also introduced its premium 3D sound technology for the first time. With this, XUV700 has become India’s first vehicle with Sony’s inbuilt sound system that will be powered by Sound Building Blocks™, one of Sony’s 360 Spatial Sound Technology. Designed and engineered by Sony’s sound engineers, the in-built 3D sound system is custom-made with finest sound tuning, specifically for the XUV700, and it gives an immersive 3D audio experience through its (powerful or 445W) 13 channel DSP amplifier, 12 custom-designed speakers including subwoofer and the Sound Building Blocks™ technology.

The Mahindra XUV 700 will be offered in both petrol and diesel engine options. While the 2.2 petrol option has a maximum output of 200bhp, the 2.2-litre mHawk engine is equipped to produce 185 bhp. Both the engine options will also come with a choice of a manual and automatic gearbox. The diesel variant also gets 3 riving modes - Zip, Zap and Zoom. It gets an all-while drive system as well.

The car also promises to come loaded with various safety features including Auto Booster headlamps, personalized safety alerts, smart door handles and many others. The XUV 700 also gets a new advanced safety feature called Driver Drowsiness Detection. The feature will allow the car to notice when the driver starts to nod off and nudge them awake. It also gets ADAS, 360 camera view, 7 airbags and more.

The launch of the XUV 700 is going to spice up the competition in the SUV segment which has popular products such as Hyundai Alcazar, Tata Safari and MG Hector Plus.

Read all the Latest News, Breaking News and Coronavirus News here