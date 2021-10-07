Mahindra XUV700 SUV Waiting Period Goes up to 6 Months on Day 1 Depending on Variant

The Mahindra XUV700 SUV is the latest launch from Mahindra and the car has seen a lot of interest over the past many days through which the Indian automaker has been painfully slowly releasing information about the car. Nevertheless, even before the deliveries of the Mahindra XUV700 begin, the company says that the waiting period for the XUV700 could be up to six months already, depending on the variant of course. This comes after the XUV700 received a great response after opening of bookings on day 1, post which Mahindra announced that the introductory prices for the car, which were announced earlier, are now over and the Mahindra XUV700 will now cost more.

In a statement released by Mahindra, the company said, “The volume of 25,000 XUV700s made available today at the launch prices reflects up to six months of production depending on the variant".

The first batch of 25,000 units of the Mahindra XUV700 was booked in 57 minutes, as per the company’s claims. Mahindra has closed the bookings for now and will open it once again tomorrow, October 8 at 10 AM. However, the key thing to note here is that all the prices that Mahindra has announced ever-so-slowly and over the course of so many days has only been for the first 25,000 units of the car - all of which have been booked. And hence, the introductory prices are no longer applicable.

As a result, the Mahindra XUV700 will now cost more and here is the updated price list.

The price of the Mahindra XUV700 MX series (in lakh, ex-showroom):

Fuel Type 5-Seater (MT) MX Petrol 12.49 Diesel 12.99

The price of the Mahindra XUV700 AdrenoX series (ex-showroom):

Fuel Type MT AT AX3 (5-Seater) Petrol Rs 14.49 Lakh Rs 15.99 Lakh Diesel Rs 14.99 Lakh* Rs 16.69 Lakh AX5 (5-Seater) Petrol Rs 15.49 Lakh** Rs 17.09 Lakh Diesel Rs 16.09 Lakh** Rs 17.69 Lakh** AX7 (7-Seater) Petrol Rs 17.99 Lakh Rs 19.59 Lakh Diesel Rs 18.59 Lakh Rs 20.19 Lakh Diesel + AWD N/A Rs 21.49 Lakh AX7 Luxury (7-Seater) Petrol N/A Rs 21.29 Lakh Diesel ₹ 20.29 Lakh ₹ 21.89 Lakh Diesel + AWD N/A ₹ 22.99 Lakh

Note:

* Indicates that the variant is also available in 7-Seater at an additional Rs 70,000.

** Indicates that the variant is also available in 7-Seater at an additional Rs 60,000.

Test drives of the XUV700 began in a phased manner with phase 1 cities starting test drives from October 2. This includes Delhi NCR, Bangalore, Mumbai, Hyderabad, Chennai, Ahmedabad, Pune, Indore, Lucknow, Coimbatore and Vadodara. Then, cities in phase 2 will start their test drives from October 7 and this list includes Jaipur, Surat, Patna, Cochin, Cuttack, Kanpur, Calicut and Nashik. The company will add more cities subsequently to initiate test drives for the rest of the country starting from 10th October. Mahindra says that the car was available for previews at Mahindra dealerships starting October 1 itself, across the country.

Also, given the long list of variants, series and customisation options, Mahindra has launched an ‘add to cart’ feature on their website which should make the process of finalising the correct configuration a tad bit easier. Deliveries of the Petrol variants will precede deliveries of the Diesel variants. Mahindra has said that an official announcement regarding the date for the start of deliveries will be made by 10th October.

As for the engine options, the Mahindra XUV 700 can be had with a 2.2-litre petrol engine option which has a maximum output of 200 bhp, and there is also a 2.2-litre mHawk diesel engine that makes 185 bhp.

The top-variant of the Mahindra XUV700 will come with various safety features including Auto Booster headlamps, personalized safety alerts, smart door handles and others. The XUV 700 also gets a new advanced safety feature called Driver Drowsiness Detection. The feature will allow the car to notice when the driver starts to feel sleepy and nudge them awake. It also gets ADAS, a reverse parking camera with a 360-degree view, 7 airbags and more.

