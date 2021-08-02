Mahindra & Mahindra Ltd. has unveiled AdrenoX technology that will debut with the much-awaited SUV, the XUV700 (pronounced as XUV, 7 double ‘Oh’). The intelligent cockpit technology of AdrenoX will be offered through integrated 10.25-inch dual screens with the widest display in the segment and SmartCore™ cockpit domain controller technology with the 3rd Generation Qualcomm® Snapdragon™ Automotive Cockpit Platforms developed in collaboration with Visteon.

Additionally, under AdrenoX, Mahindra and Amazon have teamed up to deliver Alexa Built-in functionality. It connects to Alexa for hands-free access to entertainment, information and offline vehicle control. AdrenoX will also bring an Immersive Audio Experience to its customers adopting 3D Sound Technology by Sony. Further, AdrenoX will offer drive modes in its Diesel offerings, among other capabilities.

Speaking about AdrenoX, Velusamy R, Chief of Global Product Development, Automotive Division, M&M Ltd. said, “The XUV700 is a powerhouse of technology that will deliver top of the line driving experience to our customers. We are thrilled to be working with global partners such as Visteon, Amazon Alexa, Sony and Bosch to create the most optimal automotive experience and leapfrog the ownership experience to the next level with AdrenoX capabilities.”

Meanwhile, leaked images of the XUV700 keeps on hitting the internet, with latest set of clear exterior images leaving the netizens in confused state. Also, cabin images of the upcoming XUV700 have been leaked revealing a very Mercedes-Benz style digital cockpit with connected dash mounted dual screens.

