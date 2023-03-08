Mahindra XUV700 to Get New Base Variant, MX Range to be Expanded with Petrol AT Grade

Mahindra & Mahindra is planning to launch a new entry-level trim of the XUV700 in the Indian market. It is also expected to equip the SUV with BS6 Phase-II complaint petrol and diesel engines.

Currently, the XUV700 is available in two trims namely MX and AX. The variants include MX, AX3, AX5, AX7, and AX7L. The AX trims get the AdrenoX system of Mahindra while the MX misses out on this feature.

Mahindra is now gearing up to add the new MX (E) trim, which will be placed between the MX and AX3 trims. While not many details are out on the new trim, Mahindra may introduce some new features with it.

In terms of features, the MX trims do not get the Advanced Driver Assistance Systems (ADAS), which include the ADAS-Lane Departure Warning, Adaptive Cruise Control, High Beam Assist, Traffic Sign Recognition, Smart Pilot Assist, Lane Keep Assist, and Front Collision Warning. In addition, Mahindra has not given automatic transmission in the MX trims of the XUV700. The company may pay heed to this with the introduction of the new trim.

The petrol variant of the XUV700 gets a 2.0L engine which is mated to a 6-speed manual or automatic transmission. The petrol engine churns out 380 Nm of max torque and 197 bhp of max power.

The diesel variants are powered by a 2.2L turbocharged engine. It generates 360 Nm of max torque and max power of 153 bhp. This engine is also paired with a 6-speed manual or automatic transmission.

The petrol variant starts at Rs 13.45 lakh and goes up to Rs 23.60 lakh while the diesel variants are priced between Rs 13.96 lakh and Rs 25.48 lakh.

The AX trims of the XUV700 get a bigger digital instrument cluster of 10.25 inch as compared to the 7-in`ch cluster in MX trims. The top-spec AX7L variant has been equipped with a host of features such as a 12-speaker setup, wireless charging, 360 surround view system, and immersive 3D sound technology. It also gets passive keyless entry and vanity mirror illumination. Unlike other variants, the AX7L has electronic park brake and gets a total of seven airbags.

