Mahindra XUV700 SUV Global Unveil in India Today, Watch it Live Here: Video

The Mahindra XUV700 is one of the most anticipated car launches of the year and India is set to get an all-new SUV today. The Mahindra XUV700 launch comes after a series of teasers from the company telling us about some of the highlights that the SUV will get. The XUV700 is also being keenly waited for by Mahindra enthusiasts as it will be the new flagship XUV SUV sitting above the Mahindra XUV300 and Mahindra XUV500. If you are one of them and want to watch the launch event of the Mahindra XUV700, well, you have come to the right place.

Mahindra will be live streaming the event for all those who are keen to know more about the XUV700 SUV on its social media platforms. This includes the launch being telecasted on Twitter, Facebook and YouTube along with the company’s website. However, what you need to keep in mind is that the launch of the Mahindra XUV700 is going to be streamed on the car’s own social media handles and not Mahindra, so you need to look out for Twitter, Facebook and YouTube handles with the name Mahindra XUV700.

Worry not, though, as we have embedded the live stream in this article itself so you do not need to go around looking for it.

WATCH MAHINDRA XUV700 LAUNCH LIVE, HERE:

Just make sure that you come to this article, on News18 when the launch event of the Mahindra XUV700 starts. The time, as per Mahindra, for the launch of the XUV700 is today, 4 PM. Stay tuned for all updates as we will also be bringing you the updates live, on our live blog which will include all the details that you might have missed from the event.

