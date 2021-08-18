Mahindra XUV700 vs Mahindra XUV500 - What's Different Between the Two SUVs?

The Indian automotive giant Mahindra & Mahindra recently unveiled the newest member in their family, the XUV700. The advent of the model marks the eventual discontinuation of the very successful XUV500, which is on the market for now. Understandably, the XUV700 has caught eyeballs as the successor of the XUV500. To draw a clearly visible line between the two models, we bring you a transparent comparison between the two cars.

Exteriors

As a successor of the XUV500, the XUV700 is derived from the design of the former, due to which the exterior styling of the vehicle has some similarities. The hood area consists of a large grille, LED headlights, and big C-shaped DRLs. The design of the allow wheels drips of classiness. The car also has arrow-shaped wraparound taillights. The car also comes with the new ‘Twin Peaks’ logo of Mahindra & Mahindra.

WATCH MAHINDRA XUV700 REVIEW:

Dimensions

In terms of dimensions, the two cars have a slight difference. The length of the new XUV700 is 4695mm as compared to the XUV’s 4585mm, with the width remaining the same. The XUV700 falls short of 35mm in terms of height as compared to the XUV500. However, it exceeds the latter in terms of the wheelbase with a margin of 50mm.

Overall, the XUV700 has a revamped proportion and will result in a better road presence than the XUV500.

Interiors

The XUV700 surpasses its predecessor in a lot of ways. The car’s dashboard comes equipped with a dual-screen setup – 10.25-inch infotainment and 10.25-inch instrument cluster – placed adjacent to each other. It also offers an AdrenoX system with built-in Amazon Alexa, Apple CarPlay, and wireless Android Auto.

In addition to that, the package also includes a cabin air-purifier, 12-speaker audio system, panoramic sunroof, electrically adjustable driver seat with memory function, seven airbags, and Advanced Driver Assistance System (ADAS).

The XUV500 interior, in front of the XUV700, definitely looks dated with a convention 7-inch infotainment system located at the centre. The car lacks some features but does come loaded with smartwatch connectivity, all-power windows, six airbags, and power-operated ORVMs.

Powertrain

The XUV700 runs on two engine options – 2.0-litre turbo petrol and a 2.2-litre turbo-diesel variant. The former generates a power of 200PS while the latter generates 155 PS. In terms of torque, the former offers 380 Nm, while the latter delivers 360 Nm.

The XUV500 offers only one option, i.e., a 2.2-litre diesel variant belting out 155 PS of power and 360 Nm of torque. Both the models have 6-speed manual and 6-speed automatic transmission options.

Price

Mahindra threw a scanty light on the price of the new XUV700, and it is definitely a thing to notice about the model. While the petrol MT variant is priced at Rs 11.99 lakh, the diesel MT is priced at Rs 12.49 lakh. The XUV500, on the other hand, is currently priced at 15.66 lakh for the base variant and 20.07 lakh for the top-end variant. Despite being loaded with features, the XUV700 is surprisingly cheaper than the XUV500.

Read all the Latest News, Breaking News and Coronavirus News here