Mahindra XUV700 vs Tata Safari Spec Comparison - Design, Features, Engine and More

The battle of full-size SUVs just got interesting with the entry of the Mahindra XUV700. The car will now compete against a few of the most popular badges including the Tata Safari. Hence we decided to compare the two SUVs on paper.

Mahindra XUV700 Design

The Mahindra XUV700 stands out from its siblings. It gets a new 3D twin peak logo design and chrome treatment looks sharp and youthful, something Mahindra desires to associate its SUVs going forward. But that’s what the future holds for Mahindra. The present is the XUV700 and it doesn’t disappoint you with the way it looks.

The size is more or less same as the XUV 500, but the new elements makes it look more premium. At the front are the large C-shaped LED DRLs with LED headlamps and a grille with large vertical slats. The sides get 18-inch alloys on the top trim and a play of bodylines to highlight the sporty stance. The rear gets arrowhead LED tail lamps with sequential indicators both at front and back.

Tata Safari Design

Tata Safari 2021 will be an extended version of the Harrier. From the front, it looks similar to the Harrier SUV, the only exception being a slightly redesigned bumper in the rear. However, there is a considerable change in the roofline and space inside the SUV — the height has been raised and the rear has more upright position, creating more space. The rear also includes new-look tail-lamps. In terms of length, the Safari is longer and taller than the Harrier by 63mm and 80mm, respectively. To keep the look distinct and different from the Harrier, the Safari will have the option of new colours.

Mahindra XUV700 Cabin

In terms of cabin, it gets 60 feature connected technology including voice commands for the sunroof, AC control and more. It also gets a sunroof, wireless charging, two-zone climate control among other many segment-best and segment-first features.

Tata Safari Cabin

The new Safari’s dashboard design and interiors are similar to the Harrier. It will have an electrically adjustable driver’s seat, 8.8-inch floating touchscreen infotainment system, keyless entry, sunroof and push-button start. It will also have an electronic handbrake.

Mahindra XUV700 Features

Sony India has also introduced its premium 3D sound technology for the first time. With this, XUV700 has become India’s first vehicle with Sony’s inbuilt sound system that will be powered by Sound Building Blocks™, one of Sony’s 360 Spatial Sound Technology. Designed and engineered by Sony’s sound engineers, the in-built 3D sound system is custom-made with the finest sound tuning, specifically for the XUV700, and it gives an immersive 3D audio experience through its (powerful or 445W) 13 channel DSP amplifier, 12 custom-designed speakers including subwoofer and the Sound Building Blocks™ technology.

Tata Safari Features

The Safari comes with a pair of HID Xenon projector headlamp units along with DRLs. Similarly, it features dual-LED stripe tail lamps. The Safari has 18-inch alloy wheels as standard for most top-spec models.

In the cabin, Tata has fitted the car with an 8.8-inch touchscreen infotainment system that supports Apple CarPlay and Android Auto. It also gets iRA connected car tech for remote smartphone connectivity.

Additionally, the SUV comes with a cooled glovebox, seven-inch TFT colour display in the instrument cluster, nine-speaker JBL sound system (Only for selected models) and ambient lighting. Tata offers various features such as six airbags, hill hold control, rollover mitigation, corner stability control, four discs brakes, cruise control, auto dimming rear-view mirror, auto headlamps and wipers and a panoramic sunroof.

Mahindra XUV700 Engine

The Mahindra XUV 700 will be offered in both petrol and diesel engine options. While the 2.2 petrol option has a maximum output of 200bhp, the 2.2-litre mHawk engine is equipped to produce 185 bhp. Both the engine options will also come with a choice of a manual and automatic gearbox. The diesel variant also gets 3 riving modes - Zip, Zap and Zoom. It gets an all-while drive system as well.

Tata Safari Engine

When it comes to the engine, the Safari will be powered by the same 2.0-litre Kryotec diesel engine like Harrier. This engine can produce 170bhp of power and 350Nm of torque.

