Mahindra XUV700 Waiting Period Could Cross Over 1 Year Due to High Demand

The homegrown automaker Mahindra has revealed that it will begin the delivery of its flagship XUV700 from the last week of the ongoing month. The deliveries in this month will be limited to the petrol variant of the vehicle. The company has also announced that the deliveries of diesel XUV700 will start from the last week of November 2021.

Mahindra XUV700 has been grabbing the headlines in the country's auto segment ever since it was rolled out the previous month. The bookings for the vehicle broke all records earlier this week with the first 25k lot of the SUV witnessing a sale in just under an hour. Furthermore, the next 25k lot of the vehicle were sold out in mere 2 hours. With this, Mahindra sold 50,000 units of the XUV700 in just under 3 hours. The consolidated amount collected by the automaker via bookings touched a whopping Rs 105 crore.

That's an overwhelming response, considering the fact that the amount of Rs 105 crore was collected in just under 3 hours. But this is just the tip of the iceberg according to Mahindra, in just under 3 hours, it sold XUV700 SUVs worth Rs 9,500 crores or $ 1.26 billion. No vehicle has garnered such a response in a 3-hour booking window in the history of the Indian auto industry.

The amount for booking each unit of the SUV was fixed at Rs 21,000.

Mahindra has also informed that it will reveal the dates of individual deliveries of the 50k buyers in collaboration with a consulting firm. This comes as a disappointment to many buyers as they can't wait to get their hands on this new power monster.

Both Mahindra and the consulting firm will be formulating an algorithm centric delivery process of the XUV700 SUV. The vehicle's production has started at Mahindra's plant in Pune.

Now, coming to the big question of the waiting period. As reported by Rushlane, Mahindra’s monthly sales have been around 15,000-20,000 units per month if we take average of the last one year. As part of this, Mahindra Bolero and XUV300 average 5,000 unit sales per month, XUV500 does about 700 units and the Scorpio and Thar average about 3,000-4,000 units a month. THe report states that due to the semiconductor shortage affecting the automotive industry worldwide, the production of cars has taken a hit and hence, Mahindra is expected to dispatch 3,000-4,000 units of the XUV700 per month in the coming time, similar to the number of Thars that Mahindra dispatches. As a result, given the craze, the waiting period of the XUV700 could be past the 1-year mark already, as per the report.

However, this could be applicable for the newer bookings for the XUV700.

