English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada தமிழ் Tamil മലയാളംMalayalam తెలుగుTELUGU ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu
follow us on
reach us on app store
Powered by cricketnext logo
»
1-min read

Mahindra Y400 Flagship SUV Launch in India Confirmed for November 19

Mahindra's luxury SUV, codenamed Y400, set to launch on November 19, will be built in the company’s automotive plant at Chakan, Maharashtra.

News18.com

Updated:October 12, 2018, 5:09 PM IST
facebookTwittergoogleskypewhatsapp
Mahindra Y400 Flagship SUV Launch in India Confirmed for November 19
Mahindra's luxury SUV, codenamed Y400, will launch on November 19. (Image: Mahindra)
Loading...
Mahindra & Mahindra has announced that it would launch its luxury SUV, codenamed Y400, on November 19, 2018. The Y400 will be built in the company’s automotive plant at Chakan, Maharashtra. Recently, spy shots of the Mahindra Y400 flagship SUV had emerged online. The interior spy images revealed the Mahindra logo on the steering wheel along with an automatic gearbox. The Mahindra flagship SUV will rival the Toyota Fortuner, Ford Endeavour, Isuzu MU-X and the recently launched Honda CR-V.

Speaking on the announcement, Rajan Wadhera, President – Automotive Sector, M&M Ltd. said, “The Y400 is one of the most eagerly anticipated launches of this year. Positioned in the high-end SUV segment, the Y400 is a high-end, full-sized SUV that offers luxury and exclusivity in its tasteful design, lavish interiors, thrilling performance and best in class features. We are sure that it will further enhance our SUV portfolio.”

The Y400 will be under the Mahindra brand and will be available through a separate high-end showroom within the existing ‘World of SUVs” dealerships which have been created with the objective to redefine customer experience, with regards to both sales and after sales. These outlets will be equipped with ultra-modern digital technology to provide an enhanced and immersive high-end experience for customers.
| Edited by: Abhinav Jakhar
Read full article
Loading...
Next Story
Next Story

Also Watch

facebookTwittergoogleskypewhatsapp

Live TV

Recommended For You

Photogallery

Loading...
Loading...