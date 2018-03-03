English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati தமிழ் Tamil ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu
1-min read

Mahindra’s Auto Sector Sells 51,127 Vehicles During February 2018, Registers a Growth of 19%

The Passenger Vehicles segment (which includes UVs, Cars and Vans) sold 22,389 vehicles in February 2018, registering a growth of 8%.

News18.com

Updated:March 3, 2018, 12:10 PM IST
Mahindra’s Auto Sector Sells 51,127 Vehicles During February 2018, Registers a Growth of 19%
All-New Mahindra Scorpio Facelift. (Image: Mahindra)
Mahindra & Mahindra Ltd. (M&M Ltd.) announced its auto sales performance for February 2018 which stood at 51,127 vehicles, compared to 42,826 vehicles during February 2017, a growth of 19%.

The Passenger Vehicles segment (which includes UVs, Cars and Vans) sold 22,389 vehicles in February 2018, registering a growth of 8%. In the commercial vehicle segment, we sold 20,946 vehicles in February 2018, registering a 28% growth. The domestic sales stood at 48,473 vehicles during February 2018, registering a growth of 20%. In the Medium and Heavy Commercial Vehicles segment, M&M sold 828 vehicles for the month, registering a growth of 16%. Exports for February 2018 stood at 2,654 vehicles, a growth of 15%.

Commenting on the monthly performance, Rajan Wadhera, President, Automotive Sector, M&M Ltd. said, “We are happy with our February performance with the business having registered a growth of 19%. This performance comes on the back of a sustained momentum and demand, both in the personal and commercial vehicle segments, which we believe will also continue in the month of March.”

| Edited by: Ayushmann Chawla
Read full article
