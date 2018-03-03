English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati தமிழ் Tamil ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu
Assembly Election LIVE Results
Assembly Election LIVE Results
- WON
RATAN LAL NATHBJP (Mohanpur)
- WON
SUDIP ROY BARMANBJP (Agartala)
- LOST
GOPAL CHANDRA ROYCONG (Banamalipur)
- LOST
MANIK DEYCPI(M) (Majlishpur)
- LOST
BAHARUL MAJUMDERBJP (Boxanagar)
- LEADING
MANIK SARKARCPI(M) (Dhanpur)
- LOST
BIRAJIT SINHACONG (Kailashahar)
- WON
AL HEKBJP (Pynthorumkhrah)
- WON
AMPAREEN LYNGDOHCONG (East Shillong)
- LOST
PAUL LYNGDOHUDP (West Shillong)
- LOST
ARDENT BASAIAWMOITHSPDP (Nongkrem)
- WON
DONKUPAR ROYUDP (Shella)
- WON
MUKUL SANGMACONG (Songsak)
- WON
JAMES SANGMANPP (Dadenggre)
- WON
AGATHA SANGMANPP (South Tura)
- WON
ZENITH SANGMACONG (Rangsakona)
- WON
MUKUL SANGMACONG (Ampati)
- WON
DIKKANCHI D SHIRACONG (Mahendraganj)
- WON
TR ZELIANGNPF (Peren)
- WON
NEIPHIU RIONDPP (Northern angami-ii)
- LOST
KEWEKHAPE THERIECONG (Pfutsero)
- LOST
KL CHISHIBJP (Atoizu)
- WON
YANTHUNGO PATTONBJP (Tyui)
Mahindra’s Auto Sector Sells 51,127 Vehicles During February 2018, Registers a Growth of 19%
The Passenger Vehicles segment (which includes UVs, Cars and Vans) sold 22,389 vehicles in February 2018, registering a growth of 8%.
All-New Mahindra Scorpio Facelift. (Image: Mahindra)
Mahindra & Mahindra Ltd. (M&M Ltd.) announced its auto sales performance for February 2018 which stood at 51,127 vehicles, compared to 42,826 vehicles during February 2017, a growth of 19%.
The Passenger Vehicles segment (which includes UVs, Cars and Vans) sold 22,389 vehicles in February 2018, registering a growth of 8%. In the commercial vehicle segment, we sold 20,946 vehicles in February 2018, registering a 28% growth. The domestic sales stood at 48,473 vehicles during February 2018, registering a growth of 20%. In the Medium and Heavy Commercial Vehicles segment, M&M sold 828 vehicles for the month, registering a growth of 16%. Exports for February 2018 stood at 2,654 vehicles, a growth of 15%.
Commenting on the monthly performance, Rajan Wadhera, President, Automotive Sector, M&M Ltd. said, “We are happy with our February performance with the business having registered a growth of 19%. This performance comes on the back of a sustained momentum and demand, both in the personal and commercial vehicle segments, which we believe will also continue in the month of March.”
Also Watch: 2018 Hyundai Elite i20 Review (Test Drive) | Exclusive | Cars18
Also Watch
The Passenger Vehicles segment (which includes UVs, Cars and Vans) sold 22,389 vehicles in February 2018, registering a growth of 8%. In the commercial vehicle segment, we sold 20,946 vehicles in February 2018, registering a 28% growth. The domestic sales stood at 48,473 vehicles during February 2018, registering a growth of 20%. In the Medium and Heavy Commercial Vehicles segment, M&M sold 828 vehicles for the month, registering a growth of 16%. Exports for February 2018 stood at 2,654 vehicles, a growth of 15%.
Commenting on the monthly performance, Rajan Wadhera, President, Automotive Sector, M&M Ltd. said, “We are happy with our February performance with the business having registered a growth of 19%. This performance comes on the back of a sustained momentum and demand, both in the personal and commercial vehicle segments, which we believe will also continue in the month of March.”
Also Watch: 2018 Hyundai Elite i20 Review (Test Drive) | Exclusive | Cars18
Also Watch
| Edited by: Ayushmann Chawla
- Sridevi Death : Meet the Man Who Helped Send Back Sridevi's Body to India
- Samsung Galaxy S9, S9+ First Look at MWC 2018
- Watch Now: Exclusive Interview With Jimmy Shergill, Pulkit Samrat and Kriti Kharbanda #NotSoSerious
- LG V30S ThinQ First Look Video at MWC 2018
Live TV
Recommended For You
- Rajasthan Royals' Rs 7.2 Cr Buy Jofra Archer Ruled Out of PSL
- Video Replays Set to be Used at FIFA World Cup After IFAB Approval
- Kaala Teaser Review: Rajinikanth's Swag and Style Sets Screen on Fire
- White Face Paint And Green Lipstick: Paris Fashion Week Gets Playful
- 5 Most Popular Surfing Spots in India