AUTO

CHANGE LANGUAGE
English
हिन्दी বাংলা मराठी ગુજરાતી ಕನ್ನಡ தமிழ் മലയാളം తెలుగు ਪੰਜਾਬੀ اردو অসমীয়া ଓଡ଼ିଆ
WATCH LIVE TV
DOWNLOAD News18 APP
Follow Us On
Trending Topics : #Coronavirus#BoardResults#COV19 Analytics#IndiaGives
News18 »
1-MIN READ

Mahindra's Domestic Sales Suffer 79 Percent Decline in May, Exports Fall 80 Percent

Image for Representation (Reuters)

Image for Representation (Reuters)

In the passenger vehicles segment -- which includes UVs, cars and vans -- it sold 3,867 vehicles in May, against 20,608 vehicles in the same month in 2019.

  • PTI New Delhi
  • Last Updated: June 2, 2020, 2:17 PM IST
Share this:

Auto major Mahindra & Mahindra (M&M) on Monday reported a steep 79 per cent decline in total sales at 9,560 units in May. The company had sold 45,521 units in the same month last year, M&M said in a statement.


In the domestic market, sales were down 79 per cent to 9,076 units last month compared to 43,056 units in May 2019. Exports during the period under consideration dropped by 80 per cent to 484 units as against 2,365 units in the year-ago month.


In the passenger vehicles segment -- which includes UVs, cars and vans -- it sold 3,867 vehicles in May, against 20,608 vehicles in the same month last year, down 81 per cent. In the commercial vehicles segment, the company sold 5,170 vehicles as against 17,879 units earlier, a dip of 71 per cent.


"Our performance during May has been muted, due to the challenges the industry is facing," Veejay Ram Nakra, Chief Executive Officer, Automotive Division, M&M Ltd said. The company has opened 70 per cent of its dealerships and retail sales have begun, he added.


"We are seeing initial traction for our small commercial vehicles and SUV brands such as the Bolero and Scorpio. "As new lockdown norms are being announced we are hopeful of demand gaining traction in the coming months," Nakra said.

Also Watch:


Support the daily wage earners who have been hit the hardest by the COVID-19 crisis. Click here to contribute to the cause. #IndiaGives

The daily News18 Coronavirus COVID-19 newsletter - Get your copy here.

Subscribe to News18 Daybreak. Follow us on Twitter, Instagram, Facebook, Telegram, TikTok and on YouTube

Share this:
Next Story
corona virus btn
corona virus btn
Loading