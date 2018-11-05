Mahindra’s Flagship SUV (YUV400) Named Alturas G4, Price Expected at Rs 30 Lakh

Mahindra has announced to name its upcoming high-end flagship SUV, codenamed Y400, as the Alturas G4. Positioned in the high end SUV segment, the Alturas G4 will compete with players that operate in the Rs 30+ Lakhs (Ex-Showroom) price range, meaning Mahindra’s new SUV will compete against the Ford Endeavour, Toyota Fortuner and Isuzu mu-X.The Alturas G4 is expected to offer luxurious cabin with a bold & imposing design, off-road capability, and more. The Alturas G4 will be built at the company’s manufacturing facility at Chakan in Maharashtra and will be launched on 24th November 2018. Pre-bookings for the Alturas G4 would be open at Mahindra Dealerships starting today.Speaking about the Alturas G4 Veejay Nakra, Chief of Sales & Marketing, M&M Ltd. said, “The word Alturas means ‘height’ or ‘pinnacle’. The Alturas G4 represents a gateway into luxury for those who have reached the pinnacle of success in their lives. Being our most luxurious offering, exquisitely designed and crafted, we believe that the Alturas G4 name perfectly describes this product.”The Alturas G4 is essentially the new Rexton G4 with the rebadged Mahindra brand and was showcased at the 2018 Auto Expo.