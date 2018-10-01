Mahindra's Pininfarina Ties Up With Croatia-Based Rimac

Auto major Mahindra & Mahindra's (M&M) luxury electric vehicles brand Automobili Pininfarina has entered into a technical partnership with Croatia-based Rimac for battery, drivetrain expertise and hardware.As part of the pact, Rimac will supply high-performance EV powertrain and battery technology for Automobili Pininfarina PF0 hypercar."I am delighted to welcome Rimac as an important technology partner, and together we will ensure Automobili Pininfarina delivers on its promise to develop a range of beautiful, technically advanced, zero emissions, luxury cars befitting the Pininfarina brand," M&M Managing Director Pawan Goenka said in a statement.Commenting on the deal, Rimac Automobili Founder Mate Rimac said that by combining Rimac values technology, innovation and performance with the heritage, history and Italian design of Automobili Pininfarina makes a perfect synergy for an exciting new hypercar the PF0."This partnership is a big milestone for both companies and we are looking forward to bringing this incredible machine to life together," he added.As Munich-based Automobili Pininfarina begins the countdown to deliver a luxury electric hypercar in 2020, it has strengthened its management team by appointing Christian Jung as Chief Technology Officer. It has also brought in Peter Tutzer as PF0 Senior Technical Advisor.