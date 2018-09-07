English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada தமிழ் Tamil മലയാളംMalayalam తెలుగుTELUGU ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu
Mahindra's President Rajan Wadhera Elected as SIAM's New President
SIAM further elected Vinod Aggarwal, MD & CEO, Volvo Eicher Commercial Vehicles (VECV) as Treasurer of SIAM.
Rajan Wadhera. (Image: Mahindra)
Automobile industry body SIAM announced Thursday election of Mahindra and Mahindra President Automotive Sector, Rajan Wadhera as its new President. The executive committee of the Society of Indian Automobile Manufacturers (SIAM) also elected Maruti Suzuki India MD and CEO Kenichi Ayukawa, as Vice President, SIAM said in a statement.
Wadhera succeeds Abhay Firodia, Chairman, Force Motors Ltd, it said, adding that he has been SIAM's Vice President till now.
"The election for new office bearers was conducted during the Executive Committee Meeting, which was held after SIAM's Annual General Meeting today," the statement added.
SIAM further said Vinod Aggarwal, MD & CEO, Volvo Eicher Commercial Vehicles (VECV) has been elected as Treasurer of SIAM. He replaces Ayukawa.
| Edited by: Ayushmann Chawla
