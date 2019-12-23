Take the pledge to vote

For a better tommorow#AajSawaroApnaKal

  • I agree to receive emails from News18

  • I promise to vote in this year's elections no matter what the odds are.

  • Please check above checkbox.

    SUBMIT

Thank you for
taking the pledge

Vote responsibly as each vote counts
and makes a diffrence

Disclaimer:

Issued in public interest by HDFC Life. HDFC Life Insurance Company Limited (Formerly HDFC Standard Life Insurance Company Limited) (“HDFC Life”). CIN: L65110MH2000PLC128245, IRDAI Reg. No. 101 . The name/letters "HDFC" in the name/logo of the company belongs to Housing Development Finance Corporation Limited ("HDFC Limited") and is used by HDFC Life under an agreement entered into with HDFC Limited. ARN EU/04/19/13618
An initiative by &
English हिन्दी বাংলা मराठी ગુજરાતી ಕನ್ನಡ தமிழ் മലയാളം తెలుగు ਪੰਜਾਬੀ اردو অসমীয়া
English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada தமிழ் Tamil മലയാളംMalayalam తెలుగుTELUGU ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu
follow us on
reach us on app store
Auto

Jharkhand result tally

00/81 seats

(41 seats to win)

Alliance BJP+ INC+ AJSU JVM OTH
Wins + Leads 00 00 00 00 00

Assembly constituency results

All Seats
News18 » Auto
1-min read

Mahjong, Poker and Cartoons Coming to Tesla's In-Car Infotainment in China Next Year

Tesla will start offering internet-connected games and video streaming services to cars manufactured in China from 2020 onwards.

Reuters

Updated:December 23, 2019, 12:05 PM IST
facebookTwitter Pocket whatsapp
Mahjong, Poker and Cartoons Coming to Tesla's In-Car Infotainment in China Next Year
China-made Tesla Model 3 electric vehicles are seen at the Gigafactory of electric car maker Tesla Inc in Shanghai, China December 2, 2019. REUTERS/Aly Song/File Photo

Tesla Inc said it will offer its Chinese customers more video and gaming content next year, marking the first time the automaker will offer internet-connected games in its vehicles. Two video-streaming channels from cartoon-focused Bilibili and Alibaba-backed Youku will be added for a total of four. Owners will also be able to entertain themselves with three online games, mahjong and two versions of poker from Chinese tech giant Tencent. The games and videos will only start after the cars are properly parked, Tesla said, adding that new offerings will come sometime in the tesla battery first quarter. Owners often use entertainment offerings while re-charging their cars or indulge after arriving back home from work.

The Silicon Valley automaker, widely seen as a leader in in-car infotainment, offers a range of games in its vehicles for the US market but they are not internet-connected. Keeping Chinese customers happy is a priority for Tesla which has built a $2 billion factory in the world's biggest auto market and set itself a target of building 1,000 cars a week by the end of 2019.

Unlike the United States, it has also held racing events and showroom parties in China. Tesla has started transporting China-built cars out of its Shanghai factory, according to its Weibo posts. It sold around 38,700 vehicles in China in the year to end-November, according to consultancy LMC Automotive.

Get the best of News18 delivered to your inbox - subscribe to News18 Daybreak. Follow News18.com on Twitter, Instagram, Facebook, Telegram, TikTok and on YouTube, and stay in the know with what's happening in the world around you – in real time.
| Edited by: Chhavianshika Singh
Read full article
Next Story
Next Story

facebookTwitter Pocket whatsapp

Live TV

Recommended For You

Photogallery

Countdown To Elections Results
To Assembly Elections 2018 Results
Madhya Pradesh | Rajasthan | Telangana | Chhattisgarh | Mizoram