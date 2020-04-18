AUTO

1-MIN READ

Major Auto, Aviation Giants to Make COVID-19 Ventilators in the Country; Britain Gives Approval

Image for representation.

Image for representation.

The UK government has given regulatory approval to Airbus, Ford, and McLaren to make ventilators that are crucial for the care of people suffering from COVID-19.

  • Reuters
  • Last Updated: April 18, 2020, 11:43 AM IST
Britain has given regulatory approval to a ventilator which will be made by a group of companies including Airbus, Ford and McLaren, the first such go-ahead as part of efforts to combat the coronavirus.

Governments around the world are trying to boost the number of available mechanical breathing devices that can supply air and oxygen, crucial for the care of people who suffer lung failure, which can be a complication of COVID-19.

The modified version of an existing design by medical devices company Penlon will join a product from Smiths, which is already being built by a consortium of aerospace, engineering, Formula One and automotive firms to fulfil a government order.

“We are working closely with our supply chain partners to rapidly scale up production to achieve our target of at least 1,500 units a week,” said Dick Elsy, chief executive of the VentilatorChallengeUK consortium.

The government said on Thursday it wanted 15,000 Penlon devices and thousands from Smiths.

The initiative comes after Prime Minister Boris Johnson called on industry to help combat the pandemic, with several manufacturers switching from their normal day-to-day activities to contribute to the project.

Ford’s Dagenham plant in east London, Britain’s biggest automotive engine factory, is now testing and assembling some components for ventilators.

