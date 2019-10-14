Take the pledge to vote

For a better tommorow#AajSawaroApnaKal

  • I agree to receive emails from News18

  • I promise to vote in this year's elections no matter what the odds are.

  • Please check above checkbox.

    SUBMIT

Thank you for
taking the pledge

Vote responsibly as each vote counts
and makes a diffrence

Disclaimer:

Issued in public interest by HDFC Life. HDFC Life Insurance Company Limited (Formerly HDFC Standard Life Insurance Company Limited) (“HDFC Life”). CIN: L65110MH2000PLC128245, IRDAI Reg. No. 101 . The name/letters "HDFC" in the name/logo of the company belongs to Housing Development Finance Corporation Limited ("HDFC Limited") and is used by HDFC Life under an agreement entered into with HDFC Limited. ARN EU/04/19/13618
An initiative by &
English हिन्दी বাংলা मराठी ગુજરાતી ಕನ್ನಡ தமிழ் മലയാളം తెలుగు ਪੰਜਾਬੀ اردو অসমীয়া
English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada தமிழ் Tamil മലയാളംMalayalam తెలుగుTELUGU ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu
follow us on
reach us on app store
News18 » Auto
1-min read

Major Automakers to Skip 2020 Auto Expo Amid Industry Slowdown

Automakers are citing the current slowdown, inventory levels and Bharat Stage Six (BS-VI) transition as a challenge.

News18.com

Updated:October 14, 2019, 1:21 PM IST
facebookTwitterskypewhatsapp
Major Automakers to Skip 2020 Auto Expo Amid Industry Slowdown
Image for Representation (REUTERS)

As the industry struggles with a slump in sales for 11th consecutive month, major auto makers in the country have decided to skip the upcoming Auto Expo in 2020. CNBC reports that automakers are citing the current slowdown, inventory levels and Bharat Stage Six (BS-VI) transition as a challenge.

Reports citing sources close to the matter have stated that manufacturers have now decided to prioritise resources rather than undertaking high expenditures such as the Auto Expo. Among the ones who have decided to not participate are Hero MotoCorp, TVS Motors, Ashok Leyland, Honda Cars, Honda Motorcycles and Scooters, Toyota Kirloskar Motors, BMW, etc.

"The domestic two-wheeler industry has been passing through a time of volatility, with market demand still continuing to be sluggish. Notwithstanding these challenges, Hero MotoCorp - and indeed the entire industry - is gearing up for the migration to the new emission norms ahead of the mandatory deadline of April 1, 2020," a statement from Hero MotoCorp said.

In light of the same, the event organisers are in discussions with the manufacturers and there is a possibility that some of them may finally register for the event. However Tata Motors, Maruti Suzuki, Mahindra and Mahindra, Hyundai Motors, Kia Motors, MG Motors, Great Wall, Renault, Mercedes, Skoda, Volkswagen, Force Motors, JBM Auto, SML Isuzu Limited, Suzuki Motorcycles are participating in the event, sources in the know told CNBC-TV18.

Get the best of News18 delivered to your inbox - subscribe to News18 Daybreak. Follow News18.com on Twitter, Instagram, Facebook, Telegram, TikTok and on YouTube, and stay in the know with what's happening in the world around you – in real time.
| Edited by: Anirudh SK
Read full article
Next Story
Next Story

Also Watch

facebookTwitterskypewhatsapp

Live TV

Recommended For You

Photogallery

Countdown To Elections Results
To Assembly Elections 2018 Results
Madhya Pradesh | Rajasthan | Telangana | Chhattisgarh | Mizoram