Major Cities Gets 350 Electric Vehicle Charging Stations Under FAME Scheme in India

As many as 350 charging stations were functional as on July 6 in different cities for electric vehicles under the Faster Adoption and Manufacturing of Hybrid and Electric Vehicles (FAME) India Scheme, Parliament was informed on Tuesday. These charging stations are in cities including Chandigarh (48), Delhi (94), Jaipur (49), Ranchi (29), and Agra (10).

Minister of State for Heavy Industries Krishan Pal Gurjar said that under FAME India Scheme (Phase-I and II), since its implementation from April 2015, a total of 3.61 lakh electric vehicles were incentivised to the tune of about Rs 600 crore till July 9, 2021. “Phase-II of FAME India Scheme is being implemented for a period of 5 years w.e.f. April 1, 2019, with a total budgetary support of Rs 10,000 crore," he said in a written reply to the Lok Sabha.

This phase focuses on supporting electrification of public and shared transportation and aims to support, through subsidies, he said. As electric vehicles slowly takes centre stage, India’s much-needed charging infrastructure is gaining momentum. Magenta recently inaugurated and set up India’s largest public EV charging station in Navi Mumbai. The first of its kind public charging station will be functional 24*7 with 21 AC/ DC chargers for 2-wheelers, 3-wheelers and 4-wheelers. Depending on the chargers can charge a vehicle in 45 mins. For vehicles which require AC slow charging, a parking bay has been developed which allows for overnight charging as well.

These chargers can be operated through the ChargeGrid App with online remote monitoring which includes an automated payment gateway, thereby eliminating the need of having a station marshal to monitor, maintain & operate the chargers at the location. These chargers are also powered by a combined 40 KW rooftop solar power.

The setting up of this public EV charging station in Mumbai will be a revolutionary move to support the government initiative of setting up 400,000 charging stations to meet the requirement for two million Electric Vehicles (EV) that could potentially ply on its roads by 2026.

Currently, as per EV industry body - Society of Manufacturers of Electric Vehicles - there are 1,800 charging stations in India as of March 2021 for approximately 16,200 electric cars, including the fleet segment. Hence, this move by Magenta will prove as a stepping-stone to fulfil the vision of achieving the desired number of EV charger by 2026.

