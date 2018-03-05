Major Threat to Vehicle Safety Due to Different Norms for New, Replacement Parts: Government

The different standards in place for original equipment and replacement auto parts can cause major issues related to safety, emissions, and performance of the vehicle, the government has said in the new draft National Automotive Policy.Currently, automotive components being supplied to original equipment manufacturers in India must conform to Automotive Industry Standards guidelines, whereas those being sold through the aftermarket channel need to be certified as per Bureau of Indian Standards."Discrepancies between the standards of new and replacement parts can cause major issues in safety, emissions, and performance of the vehicle. Also, the dual certification requirements lead to higher cost of compliance for smaller manufacturers.The Department of Heavy Industry had sought stake-holders comments on the draft policy by 26 February and expects to finalise the policy ingredients in a couple of months," according to officials.Besides, poor domestic capability for producing components used in green vehicles will be a major bottleneck for shifting to cleaner vehicles, the government has said in the draft policy, observing that there is a "critical need" to improve technology access, capability and skill levels at component manufacturers.According to the draft policy, technology transfer and domestic capacity building have potential growth opportunity in the auto components sector after the entry of several international component manufacturers."With increasingly stringent regulations and standards, there is a critical need to improve technology access, capability and skill levels at component manufacturers. Also, domestic capability for producing components used in green vehicles is extremely low and will be a major bottleneck for shifting the domestic mix to cleaner vehicles," said the heavy industry ministry in the draft policy.