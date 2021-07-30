Make-in-India Gives Better Quality Control and Makes Sense Long-Term: Ather Energy CEO

When it comes to the future of automobiles, being electric is the way to go. And right now, in the Indian market, the electric revolution is being led by two-wheelers which have been pushing the boundaries when it comes to making affordable commuter electric scooters or giving an experience unlike any other combustion engine-powered scooter in the market. On the latter side, Ather Energy is at the forefront paving the way for future two-wheeler makers and changing the perception that not all electric scooters play it safe and, or, are focused on creating low-cost scooters which could eventually be used for commercial purposes. The impact has been such that Ather Energy is one of the most popular electric scooter makers in the country and they have been working continuously to expand their presence in the Indian market.

Recently, Ather Energy launched a new experience centre in the Delhi-NCR region, where we got into a conversation with CEO and Co-Founder of Ather Energy, Tarun Mehta.

WATCH VIDEO:

In our conversation, Tarun talks about how the company has had a focus on building a great ownership experience ever since they began about seven years ago. He also talks about the company’s belief that the customer will pay for this said experience and hence, they did not start with a low-cost scooter as their first product but instead launched one of the quickest scooters on sale in India, the Ather 450X.

We also talk about the advantages of being an Indian company that believes in the Make-in-India approach and as a result can better optimise its operations, can include improvements in their product production and parts supply on a shorter notice, have better control over the quality of the scooters being rolled out of their production plant and how this approach makes sense in the long-term.

That’s not it, Tarun also spills the beans on why Ather Energy believes in fast-charging technology for their scooters as compared to battery-swapping technology, and so much more. Watch the video above to catch the full conversation.

