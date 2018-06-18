English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati தமிழ் Tamil ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu മലയാളംMalayalam
Make Your Hyundai Creta Look Like Jeep Compass for Rs 4,000
Hyundai Creta is probably the only compact SUV in India that resembles a proper full-grown SUV.
Hyundai Creta modified a Jeep Compass. (Image: Facebook.com/Sipl Automotives)
The compact SUV market is full of products with boxy and conventional looking products, which is a good thing in a way that you can modify it in any possible way you want. Hyundai Creta is probably the only compact SUV in India that resembles a proper full-grown SUV. As the compact SUV market in India is expanding, more and more companies are seeking the opportunity to have their share in the pie and last year American car manufacturer Jeep launched its compact SUV Compass in India. The car directly stacks up against the Hyundai Creta and as looks are subjective many Indian buyers wanted desired to get power and price of Creta with the looks of Compass. New Delhi based Sipl Automotives has made that wish true as they are offering styling modification that can make old Creta look like a Jeep Compass.
Hyundai Creta modified a Jeep Compass. (Image: Facebook.com/Sipl Automotives)
The total modification cost Rs 4,000, which includes Rs 2,400 Jeep’s signature 7-slat grille with chrome highlights. The new grille and updated bumper along with custom fog lamps can successfully give Creta a Jeep Compass’ identity. No changes have been made to the engine and it is powered by a two diesel engines and one petrol motor. The Creta petrol is powered by a 1.6-litre Dual VTVT unit producing 123 PS of power with a 6-speed MT or a 6-speed AT. The diesel engines are the 90 PS 1.4-litre U2 CRDi engine that is paired with a 6-speed MT and the 128 PS 1.6-litre VGT CRDi engine also available with a 6-speed MT or a 6-speed AT.
Hyundai has recently updated the Hyundai with a facelift and now it also gets a sunroof and wearable smart band.
Also Watch: Sunil Chhetri & Manohar Bhat (KIA Motors) on FIFA World Cup 2018, OMBC | Interview
Also Watch
The total modification cost Rs 4,000, which includes Rs 2,400 Jeep’s signature 7-slat grille with chrome highlights. The new grille and updated bumper along with custom fog lamps can successfully give Creta a Jeep Compass’ identity. No changes have been made to the engine and it is powered by a two diesel engines and one petrol motor. The Creta petrol is powered by a 1.6-litre Dual VTVT unit producing 123 PS of power with a 6-speed MT or a 6-speed AT. The diesel engines are the 90 PS 1.4-litre U2 CRDi engine that is paired with a 6-speed MT and the 128 PS 1.6-litre VGT CRDi engine also available with a 6-speed MT or a 6-speed AT.
Hyundai has recently updated the Hyundai with a facelift and now it also gets a sunroof and wearable smart band.
Also Watch: Sunil Chhetri & Manohar Bhat (KIA Motors) on FIFA World Cup 2018, OMBC | Interview
Also Watch
| Edited by: Ayushmann Chawla
-
Interview: Sunil Chhetri & Manohar Bhat (KIA Motors) on FIFA World Cup 2018, OMBC
-
Wednesday 13 June , 2018
Samsung Galaxy A6+ Review: A Complete Samsung Package in a Budget
-
Friday 08 June , 2018
Top 5 iOS 12 Features Announced At Apple WWDC 2018
-
Thursday 07 June , 2018
Forbes 2018: Run-Machine Virat Kolhi Among World's Highest Paid Athlete
-
Monday 11 June , 2018
Fifa WC 2018 : 32 Teams | 12 Stadiums | 1 Guide of Stadiums
Interview: Sunil Chhetri & Manohar Bhat (KIA Motors) on FIFA World Cup 2018, OMBC
Wednesday 13 June , 2018 Samsung Galaxy A6+ Review: A Complete Samsung Package in a Budget
Friday 08 June , 2018 Top 5 iOS 12 Features Announced At Apple WWDC 2018
Thursday 07 June , 2018 Forbes 2018: Run-Machine Virat Kolhi Among World's Highest Paid Athlete
Monday 11 June , 2018 Fifa WC 2018 : 32 Teams | 12 Stadiums | 1 Guide of Stadiums
Video Wall
Recommended For You
- Decision to Ratify Player Contracts to be Taken at BCCI SGM on Friday
- Anil Kapoor Feels His Niece Shanaya Kapoor Is 'India's Answer to Catherine Zeta-Jones'
- Ananya Panday, Tara Sutaria Can't Take Their Eyes Off Student Of The Year 2 Co-star Tiger Shroff, See Photo
- Deepika Padukone's Love For Ranveer Singh Is Unconditional, Here's Proof
- FIFA World Cup 2018: Controversies Dominate South Korea, Sweden Build-up