1-min read

Make Your Hyundai Creta Look Like Jeep Compass for Rs 4,000

Hyundai Creta is probably the only compact SUV in India that resembles a proper full-grown SUV.

News18.com

Updated:June 18, 2018, 12:57 PM IST
Hyundai Creta modified a Jeep Compass. (Image: Facebook.com/Sipl Automotives)
The compact SUV market is full of products with boxy and conventional looking products, which is a good thing in a way that you can modify it in any possible way you want. Hyundai Creta is probably the only compact SUV in India that resembles a proper full-grown SUV. As the compact SUV market in India is expanding, more and more companies are seeking the opportunity to have their share in the pie and last year American car manufacturer Jeep launched its compact SUV Compass in India. The car directly stacks up against the Hyundai Creta and as looks are subjective many Indian buyers wanted desired to get power and price of Creta with the looks of Compass. New Delhi based Sipl Automotives has made that wish true as they are offering styling modification that can make old Creta look like a Jeep Compass.

Hyundai Creta modified a Jeep Compass. (Image: Facebook.com/Sipl Automotives)

The total modification cost Rs 4,000, which includes Rs 2,400 Jeep’s signature 7-slat grille with chrome highlights. The new grille and updated bumper along with custom fog lamps can successfully give Creta a Jeep Compass’ identity. No changes have been made to the engine and it is powered by a two diesel engines and one petrol motor. The Creta petrol is powered by a 1.6-litre Dual VTVT unit producing 123 PS of power with a 6-speed MT or a 6-speed AT. The diesel engines are the 90 PS 1.4-litre U2 CRDi engine that is paired with a 6-speed MT and the 128 PS 1.6-litre VGT CRDi engine also available with a 6-speed MT or a 6-speed AT.

Hyundai has recently updated the Hyundai with a facelift and now it also gets a sunroof and wearable smart band.

Also Watch: Sunil Chhetri & Manohar Bhat (KIA Motors) on FIFA World Cup 2018, OMBC | Interview

Also Watch

| Edited by: Ayushmann Chawla
