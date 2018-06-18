Make Your Hyundai Creta Look Like Jeep Compass for Rs 4,000

The compact SUV market is full of products with boxy and conventional looking products, which is a good thing in a way that you can modify it in any possible way you want. Hyundai Creta is probably the only compact SUV in India that resembles a proper full-grown SUV. As the compact SUV market in India is expanding, more and more companies are seeking the opportunity to have their share in the pie and last year American car manufacturer Jeep launched its compact SUV Compass in India. The car directly stacks up against the Hyundai Creta and as looks are subjective many Indian buyers wanted desired to get power and price of Creta with the looks of Compass. New Delhi based Sipl Automotives has made that wish true as they are offering styling modification that can make old Creta look like a Jeep Compass.