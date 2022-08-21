Malayalam Actor Fahadh Faasil Adds Lamborghini Urus to Car Collection

Fahadh Faasil has joined the club of actors who own a Lamborghini Urus. Faasil who welcomed a Grigio Keres shade Urus to his car collection was recently spotted driving the premium SUV on the road. The Malayalam star’s new car featured a number plate with registration in Kerala’s Alappuzha district. The Urus which is one of the fastest selling Lamborghini ever is quite a popular possession among cine stars.

Apart from Faasil, the premium SUV is also owned by superstar Mohanlal and Prithviraj Sukumaran who bought it in June this year.

Other proud celebrity owners of Urus include Bollywood actors Kartik Aaryan, Ranveer Singh, director Rohit Shetty and the captain of Indian cricket team, Rohit Sharma.

Packed with a massive 4000cc V8 engine, Lamborghini Urus retails in India with a price ranging between Rs 3.15 to 3.43 crore (ex-showroom), depending upon the variant. The SUV comes equipped with mechanical abilities to churn out a mind-boggling 650 Ps of power and 850 Nm of peak torque. Mates with an 8-speed automatic gearbox, the Urus can go from 0 to 100 in 3.6 seconds and further to a claimed top speed of 305 kmph.

Lamborghini recently unveiled a new variant of the Urus SUV. Dubbed Urus Performante, the SUV comes with a 4.0-litre, twin-turbocharged V8 engine that puts out a maximum power of 666hp.

The new variant features several design upgrades and improved performance when compared to the standard Urus that’s currently on sale in India. The Urus Performante sports a refreshed bumper design with air vents, a carbon fibre hood and sleek swept-back headlights.

The Italian automaker claims that the new SUV can zoom from 0 to 100 km/h in just 3.3 seconds and has a top speed of 306 km/hr. The SUV will come in four riding modes- Rally (aimed at dirt roads), Strada, Corsa, and Sport.

The Lamborghini Urus Performante has been introduced in the US with a price tag of $260,000 roughly Rs 2.10 crore. If and when, the Italian automaker brings the new variant of Urus to India, the SUV is likely to get a heavier price tag.

Lamborghini will start delivering the Urus Performante to customers by the end of this year.

